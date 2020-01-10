Ballot petition circulators law ruled unconstitutional

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a new state law that requires ballot petition circulators to register and be included in a directory is unconstitutional.

The organization SD Voice, a grassroots ballot question committee, filed the lawsuit in federal court. There was a one-day trial in Aberdeen last month.

The law required petition circulators to apply with the secretary of state for an identification number, provide personal information and be included in a directory.

Attorneys for the state say the law is aimed at preventing fraud.

In a written ruling Thursday, Judge Charles Kornmann declared the measure a violation of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

SD Voice spokesman Cory Heidelberger said he was thrilled with the ruling and called it a victory for the constitutional rights of South Dakotans, Aberdeen American News reported.

“I went to court, explained this is a violation of the constitution, and the judge clearly agreed," he said.

The law was passed by the South Dakota Legislature last year and was to take effect in July.

