Bandit Speedway opens Saturday near Box Elder

Obviously exhausted from the roller coaster ride of Saturday's opener, Keester is already formulating plans to tackle the dust problem. He said they are doing what they can with the budget hey have.

“Now that we have an idea of what it will and will not do," he said.

Even with the gratifying first show in the books, Keester is quick to add that there is much more to do. It's all the hundreds of little things that steal so much time.

"We want to make it a place that racers want to race and fans want to watch," he said. " “We've got our work cut out for us; we're listening while we're learning.”

A trio of recognizable drivers hoisted trophies for the first Bandit Speedway feature event wins. Glenn Puckett pulled his maroon-flavored Monte Carlo to his first even feature nod among the Street Stock set.

“I've been waiting for six years to be here,” Puckett said.

An amalgamation of what is referred to as “A” modifieds and “B” modifieds raced tightly throughout the night, with Corey Aga getting the win in his “A” mod, followed by two “B” mods of Williams and Ryan Featherstone.