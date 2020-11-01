Banner calling for unity flies over Mount Rushmore, Rapid City

A small airplane pulled a banner above Mount Rushmore and around Rapid City Sunday afternoon with a message of unity as Tuesday's historic election looms.

Artists, producers and designers, architects and musicians have come together to lift the nation at the time when they say people need it most.

“America’s success and strength as a nation springs from our unique-in-the-world sense that anything is possible,” said Super Bowl halftime show, Emmys, and large-scale events producer Charlie Haykel, one of the organizers. “At this moment in our history, we can choose to let our differences weaken us, or we can draw energy from them that results in something far greater.”

To capture Americans’ imagination, the initiative is launching various expressions of this fundamental idea throughout the country in various formats.

The "Together" banner is one of the ways they are drawing attention to their message.