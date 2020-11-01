Banner calling for unity flies over Mount Rushmore, Rapid City

A small airplane pulled a banner above Mount Rushmore and around Rapid City Sunday afternoon with a message of unity as Tuesday's historic election looms.
Artists, producers and designers, architects and musicians have come together to lift the nation at the time when they say people need it most.
“America’s success and strength as a nation springs from our unique-in-the-world sense that anything is possible,” said Super Bowl halftime show, Emmys, and large-scale events producer Charlie Haykel, one of the organizers. “At this moment in our history, we can choose to let our differences weaken us, or we can draw energy from them that results in something far greater.”
To capture Americans’ imagination, the initiative is launching various expressions of this fundamental idea throughout the country in various formats.
The "Together" banner is one of the ways they are drawing attention to their message.
With the concept of coming together at the core of the initiative, it was only natural to turn to the work of the late Milton Glaser, who created the iconic “I (heart) NY” logo in 1977 and died earlier this year. Recognizing the power of design, he renewed his “I (heart) NY” logo to unite the country after 9/11. Today, his last, unfinished work will continue that legacy, bringing Americans together. “Together” draws its visual vibrance from the juxtaposition of multiple shapes and colors, and yet brings them together in a harmonious design.
“Art can evoke emotion and connection, but this is not about art,” said Tabitha D’Umo, So You Think You Can Dance choreographer and another one of the organizers. “It’s about reawakening a sense of possibility and optimism, and frankly a little swagger in each of us -- so that together we can do big things as a country. To sing, or dance, or share your own expression of the American spirit.”
Much of the talent is being donated, but for production elements that have a cost, the funders have chosen to remain anonymous. They are individuals with no political donation history.
To see it unfold, visit www.WeWinTogether.us and follow @WeWinTogetherUS on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and use #WeWinTogether.
