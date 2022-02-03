Bareback riders shine at Rodeo Rapid City

Through six days of the 2022 edition of Rodeo Rapid City, rodeo fans had been treated to just about every event seen in a PRCA rodeo. Through Xtreme events and morning slacks, every event on the schedule with one exception had tracked dirt on the Summit Arena floor.

The exception: bareback riding, and on Thursday night in the rodeo’s first full-event performance, bareback riders finally got their eight-second shot to shine in the spanking new facility.

It was well worth the wait, it turned out, as 25-year-old Garrett Shadbolt, the first man out of the chute, spurred his way to an impressive performance-leading 89-point ride, an effort coming on Shadbolt’s first-ever trip aboard Summit Pro Rodeo’s Game Trail.

“He was in the NFR and I didn’t see a video, but I knew he was great and he really exceeded my expectations tonight,” Shadbolt said. “I felt like we were in a nice rhythm early, and he was pretty rider-friendly. And then at the end of the ride, he was really ramped up, which is unusual for horses. We were killing it on the corner there. He was testing me and I was testing back, and between us, we made something good.”

The high-point ride was not atypical for the Merriman, Nebraska cowboy, who currently sits fifth in world standings, a spot identical to his year-end placement last year.

“I think for me it’s been a slow and steady increase,” Shadbolt said when describing his spurt up the standings in the last couple years. “I’ve been sharpening my craft year after year with every ride and I’m getting to where I wanted to be in the beginning, but I understand it’s a long game and it’s all about riding better every time out.”

Rapid City’s Shane O’Connell placed third in the round with an 82-ride.

The saddle bronc field featured a blend of the experienced and the youth, and neither did well on Thursday night as Cody DeMoss, a 41-year-old, 14-time NFR qualifier who hails from Heflin, Louisiana, posted a 79-point ride while Wall, South Dakota’s up-and-coming standout, Cash Wilson (20), was unseated early in his ride.

For Wilson, the early exit came as a surprise as Wilson, who currently sits 15th in world standings, has been impressive early in the season with a win in Brawley, California, and has made the semifinal round in Fort Worth, where he will be out on Friday night.

“It’s been going really good and I’m happy with the way the season has been treating me so far in my rookie year, and I’m hoping to keep the ball rolling,” Wilson said prior to the ride. “I’m just kind of playing it by day most of the time. I just plan on going to my 100 rodeos and hopefully end up in the top 15, that’s my goal.”

Australian cowboy, Tegan Smith, had the best ride of the night, a so-so 80-point effort aboard Burch Rodeo’s Loose Cinches.

The bull-riding on Thursday night failed to produce any big numbers either as Cole Fischer (Jefferson City, Missouri) and Reid Oftedahl (Ramond, Minnesota) recorded 78-point rides, scores that are unlikely to withstand three additional bull-riding performances.

The only lead change on the night came in team roping where the duo of Jake Cooper and Sid Sporer headed and heeled their steer in 4.2 seconds, a couple of tenths better than the 4.4-second effort made by the South Dakotan pairing of Levi Lord (Sturgis) and Jr. Dees (Aurora).

Change has been the theme for Rodeo Rapid City with Summit Arena coming on line as a new rodeo venue. Levi Lord fits in rather nicely as the Sturgis man is in the midst of a couple of big changes.

“Junior Dees and I just started roping together in a new partnership and I’m riding a different horse, too. The old bay horse that I rode forever, I maybe sent him into retirement so it’s little bit different his year,” said, Lord, who resides in Stephenville, Texas. “It’s good to be up here in Rapid City. I’ve entered this rodeo ever since I started rodeoing, since it’s been kind of a hometown rodeo for me, and I’ve never done worth a dang here up here so it’s nice to finally do good.”

In other timed events, Jon Laine Hertl (Goodland, Kansas) tipped his steer in 4.0 seconds to move into second place behind Blake Knowles (Heppner, Oregon), who finished in 3.8 seconds.

Rodeo Rapid City PRCA rodeo action resumes on Friday with the second performance scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at The Monument’s Summit Arena.

