 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barranco named to Federation of Republican Women Board of Directors
top story

Barranco named to Federation of Republican Women Board of Directors

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
catherine.jpg

Catherine Barranco

The National Federation of Republican Women recently elevated South Dakota’s Catherine O’Gorman Barranco to its Board of Directors, where she’ll represent South Dakota and serve as Corporate Fundraising Vice Chair.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A graduate of Harvard and Oxford, Barranco is well-known in political circles. She hosted Kristi Noem’s 2018 Governor’s Picnic and worked closely with Rapid City’s Stephanie Lien and Kirsten Bradsky throughout the 2020 campaign.

Pennington County GOP Chairman Jeff Holbrook called Barranco a “tireless advocate and razor-sharp strategist,” while Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt praised her as “a welcome voice of reason in a turbulent era.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Yellen expects full employment next year with stimulus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News