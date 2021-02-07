Barranco named to Federation of Republican Women Board of Directors

The National Federation of Republican Women recently elevated South Dakota’s Catherine O’Gorman Barranco to its Board of Directors, where she’ll represent South Dakota and serve as Corporate Fundraising Vice Chair.
A graduate of Harvard and Oxford, Barranco is well-known in political circles. She hosted Kristi Noem’s 2018 Governor’s Picnic and worked closely with Rapid City’s Stephanie Lien and Kirsten Bradsky throughout the 2020 campaign.
Pennington County GOP Chairman Jeff Holbrook called Barranco a “tireless advocate and razor-sharp strategist,” while Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt praised her as “a welcome voice of reason in a turbulent era.”