BARTSCHER: President, Senators praised for Barrett confirmation

South Dakota Right to Life, our state’s oldest and largest pro-life organization, commends President Trump, Senator John Thune, and Senator Mike Rounds, along with other US Senate Republicans for overcoming intense political attacks to successfully seat Amy Coney Barrett as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Barrett, with all 47 Senate Democrats voting in opposition (joined by only a single Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine).

Carol Tobias, president of National Right Life, commented: "On behalf of Americans who treasure the rights protected by the Constitution, including the right to life, we commend President Trump and Senate Republicans for their landmark achievement of placing three advocates of judicial restraint on the Supreme Court. They accomplished this in the face of increasingly rabid political threats from Democrat-aligned interest groups and their media allies, and escalating threats of attacks on the independence of the Supreme Court by many Senate Democrats. I speak for millions of Americans who believe that the President, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, and the Republican Party collectively deserve our deepest gratitude and our energetic support."