BASEBALL ROUNDUP: STM shut out by Platte-Geddes

Peyton Tipton went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, while Dalton Klosterman added two RBIs and a run. Blake Weaver struck out eight batters on the mound, giving up four runs on six hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings and 107 pitches.

The Hardhats opened the game with three runs in the first inning. Goble hit a 2-RBI single into right field to send home Harrison Good and Bransen Kuehl, and was then drive in by a Tipton line drive with two outs.

After Watertown tallied two runs in the bottom of the frame, Post 22 added a run in each of its next two innings. Goble hit a two-out, bases-loaded single past the shortstop to score Jed Sullivan in the second, and Tipton hit a leadoff double before crossing the plate on a Klosterman line-drive single in the third.

Watertown got back within one, down 5-4, entering the seventh, where the Hardhats tacked on three insurance runs. Klosterman's hard ground-ball single scored Goble, and Jed Jenson's single on the next at-bat scored Tipton. Klosterman then came in to score on an error.

Wilson Kieffer entered the contest in the fifth inning in relief for Weaver and finished the game, giving up one run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout on 40 pitches.