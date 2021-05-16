BASEBALL ROUNDUP: STM shut out by Platte-Geddes

Ryan Wojcik tallied the only hit for St. Thomas More as the Cavaliers were shut out 9-0 in five innings by Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake/Corsica-Stickney on Sunday at Mckeague Field.
Wojcik's hit came on a two-out single in the top of the fourth.
MITCHELL 13, RAPID CITY STEVENS 4: The Raiders took a 3-0 advantage in the first innings and held the lead for three innings before giving up 12 runs over the fourth and fifth inning to fall to the Kernels.
MITCHELL 15, STEVENS 1: The Raiders dropped the second of their two meetings with the Kernels on Sunday, losing by 14 runs in four and a half innings.
Jesse Riemenschneider tallied one of only two hits for Stevens, scoring its lone run on an RBI from Gavin Skinner, who notched the other hit.
Riemenschneider opened the contest with a line-drive single to center field and advanced to second base on a bunt. Skinner then drove the catcher in on a line-drive.
Stevens (5-22) faces Douglas on Tuesday at McKeague Field.
American Legion Baseball
POST 22 STARS 8, WATERTOWN 5: Jake Goble went 3 for 4 with two runs and drove in three as the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats topped Watertown 8-5 in their first meeting Sunday on the road.
Peyton Tipton went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, while Dalton Klosterman added two RBIs and a run. Blake Weaver struck out eight batters on the mound, giving up four runs on six hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings and 107 pitches.
The Hardhats opened the game with three runs in the first inning. Goble hit a 2-RBI single into right field to send home Harrison Good and Bransen Kuehl, and was then drive in by a Tipton line drive with two outs.
After Watertown tallied two runs in the bottom of the frame, Post 22 added a run in each of its next two innings. Goble hit a two-out, bases-loaded single past the shortstop to score Jed Sullivan in the second, and Tipton hit a leadoff double before crossing the plate on a Klosterman line-drive single in the third.
Watertown got back within one, down 5-4, entering the seventh, where the Hardhats tacked on three insurance runs. Klosterman's hard ground-ball single scored Goble, and Jed Jenson's single on the next at-bat scored Tipton. Klosterman then came in to score on an error.
Wilson Kieffer entered the contest in the fifth inning in relief for Weaver and finished the game, giving up one run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout on 40 pitches.
WATERTOWN 5, POST 22 HARDHATS 3: A big offensive first inning gave way to a defensive slugfest for the the remainder of the contest as Watertown closed out a close win to split the two-game series Sunday.
Jake Goble had the only multi-hit performance for Post 22, also earning the only extra-base hit with a double as part of a 2 for 2, one-RBI game. Starting pitcher Lee Negebauer took the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits, including a pair of home runs, and four walks. He fanned seven in three innings of work off 71 pitches.
The Hardhats again took an early lead in the first frame thanks to a base-loaded sacrifice-fly from Goble that sent Jed Sullivan home, and a base-loaded full-count walk drawn by Wyatt Anderson allowed Dalton Klosterman to jog home. Jacob Solano also hit an RBI-single on the next at-bat to drive in Bransen Kuehl
Post 22 was stifled from there, however, as they failed to score again off a complete-game performance from Watertown's starter.
The Hardhats (7-6) travel to Scottsbluff, Nebraska on Friday.
CASPER 10, POST 320 STARS 4: Lane Darrow went 2 for 4 for two RBIs as the Stars dropped the first of two meetings with Casper in Wyoming.
Gavyn Dansby went 2 for 3 with two runs, including a triple, and Gage Darrow collected a pair of hits. James Rogers allowed nine runs on 11 hits and one walk, while striking out one on 82 pitches in four innings on the mound.
Behind early, the Stars took a 3-1 lead in the second inning. Peyton Ness, after absorbing a leadoff hit-by-pitch, crossed the plate on a bases-loaded fielder's choice. Darrow's line-drive into left field on the next at-bat scored Dansby and Bryan Roselles.
Dansby's three-bagger to lead off the sixth proved fruitful as Roselles's single on the next at-bat drove him in to round out Post 320's scoring in Game 1.
CASPER 10, POST 320 STARS 2: The Stars managed one run in each of the final two innings as they fell for the second time Sunday to Casper.
Gavyn Dansby had the only multi-hit performance for Post 320, going 2 for 3 with a run, while Lane Darrow went 1 for 2 and also tallied a run. Starting pitcher Hayden Leighty surrendered seven runs on seven hit and four walks, striking out one in three innings off 77 pitches.
Again facing tough starting pitching from Casper, the Stars finally got on the board in the top of the sixth when Darrow went sent home from second on a Gage Darrow single into center field and beat the throw. They scored again when Garrett Grismer lined a pitch into right field and Dansby made it in from third.
Post 320 (6-5) travels to Spearfish Post 164 on Tuesday for a doubleheader.