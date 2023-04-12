A 24-year-old Batesland man accused of strangling a woman, threatening her with a knife and punching her Monday appeared in Pennington County Court Thursday morning before Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus.

John Yellow Hair was arrested Monday for aggravated assault with a knife, aggravated assault by strangulation and simple assault.

Hyronimus set Yellow Hair's bond at $5,000 cash only, the amount Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Rachel Lindsey requested.

Linsdey said she was concerned for the safety of the public and the safety of the alleged victim.

The public defender's office said Yellow Hair has family in Rapid City, but is homeless and would not have the money to post bond.

If convicted, Yellow Hair faces up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each aggravated assault charge, which are class 3 felonies. The misdemeanor simple assault charge carries a maximum of one year in the county jail and a $2,000 fine.

Yellow Hair is scheduled to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. on April 27.