Batesland woman, 28, died in Pennington County crash

A 29-year-old woman has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night near Scenic.

A 2006 Chevy Impala was traveling westbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle went off the roadway to the right and rolled.

Rae Whirlwind Horse of Batesland was a passenger in the vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Orrie Bettleyoun of Batesland, the 28-year-old driver, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Two children, who were in separate car seats, received minor injuries.

Charges are pending against Bettleyoun.

