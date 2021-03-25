Batho performs in front of NFL scouts during Pro Day

"I think it went well in the drills and the short shuttle, the 3-cone and the bench," he said. "I could have had the vertical and 40 back, but that is kind of the way to goes, you just fight through."

Batho had high expectations for himself, basically wanting to hit some goals that he said "maybe were out of reach."

Like the game itself, he said it was all about coming in to compete, which he was happy with.

"I may have not gotten some of the numbers that I wanted, but it was good to get out in front of some scouts," he said.

Although there were just two NFL scouts in Rapid City, his numbers and video of the workout will be added into the NFS (National Football Scouting, Inc.,) site, which will be available for the rest of the league.

"I thought he did a phenomenal job," Flohr said. "There were some things he may have been disappointed with, but from my standpoint, he came out and competed every single day and showed why those scouts were here today."

Since his appearance at the Hula Bowl, Batho has been working with Mines director of performance Brock Behrndt, along with Chase Behrndt, the center for West Virginia, who is going through the same process.