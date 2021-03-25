Batho performs in front of NFL scouts during Pro Day

Whether South Dakota Mines senior offensive tackle Jack Batho, IV gets an opportunity to make a National Football League team remains to be seen. For now, getting noticed has Batho and the Hardrocker football program excited.
Batho was able to participate in the Hula Bowl Jan. 31 in Honolulu, and Thursday he went through some drills in his Pro Day at O'Harra Stadium in front of scouts from the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions.
"It is a humbling experience, and it is really an honor to bring that opportunity to our school, having the ability to bring some scouts in and hopefully be that first stepping stone to get some more guys chances in the future," Batho said after his pro day. "If nothing else happens from this, I can hang my hat on that I brought some scouts to South Dakota Mines."
Mines head coach Charlie Flohr felt the same way and said he was happy for Batho and the Mines football program.
"It was an outstanding opportunity for Jack to come out and perform in front of the NFL scouts who were here," Flohr said.
Batho, at 6-foot-8 and 308 pounds, opened the pro day with the vertical jump and bench press in the Hardrocker weight room, where the scouts also measured his height, weight, arm length, hand size, reach and wingspan.
He then went down to Dunham Field and did the 40-yard dash and broad jump, as well as various drills such as the 5X5 shuttle (short shuttle), 3-cone and several position drills.
"I think it went well in the drills and the short shuttle, the 3-cone and the bench," he said. "I could have had the vertical and 40 back, but that is kind of the way to goes, you just fight through."
Batho had high expectations for himself, basically wanting to hit some goals that he said "maybe were out of reach."
Like the game itself, he said it was all about coming in to compete, which he was happy with.
"I may have not gotten some of the numbers that I wanted, but it was good to get out in front of some scouts," he said.
Although there were just two NFL scouts in Rapid City, his numbers and video of the workout will be added into the NFS (National Football Scouting, Inc.,) site, which will be available for the rest of the league.
"I thought he did a phenomenal job," Flohr said. "There were some things he may have been disappointed with, but from my standpoint, he came out and competed every single day and showed why those scouts were here today."
Since his appearance at the Hula Bowl, Batho has been working with Mines director of performance Brock Behrndt, along with Chase Behrndt, the center for West Virginia, who is going through the same process.
"I've been training hard with Coach Brock, our strength coach, and getting an effort in the weight room. I've been trying to improve on the bench," he said. "Some of the things with the 40 and the vert didn't go as planned, but it was nice to have that consistent day-in and day-out training, putting in eight weeks of work since the Hula Bowl."
Batho said that since 2019 he, his agent and former Mines offensive line coach Cody O'Neill have spoken with most of the teams in the league, and now it is all in their (NFL's) hands.
"I came out here and did what I could do to put it on tape. Now it's just about getting that opportunity," he said.
Batho's experience at the Hula Bowl was a positive one as well, although he dislocated the right hand ring finger during practice.
"It was a good experience against tougher competition, and hopefully I put some good things on film when I was out there." he said.
Several of Batho's teammates and coaches with the Hardrockers were down on the field for support, something he said was nice to see as it got his juices flowing.
It also gave some of those underclassmen a chance to see what it was like to perform during a NFL pro day.
Flohr said it just shows that there is potential for everybody, no matter what school or what level you are in.
"If you're good enough, they are going to find you," he said. "We saw that today with the NFL scouts that were here. If they (Hardrockers) continue to train and show up every single day on the football field, they are going to come find you."
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.