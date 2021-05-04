Batho plans to show Falcons what he's got

Jack Batho IV admits that it was his dream to be drafted into the National Football League.
The former South Dakota School of Mines offensive tackle might have been close, but he'll likely never know for sure. He will, however, get a chance to prove himself with a NFL team, as Saturday night he signed an undrafted free agent contract (preferred free agent, meaning he received a signing bonus) with the Atlanta Falcons.
"It didn't happen (being drafted), but that's the way it goes sometimes," he said. "I'm happy and very excited to be able to sign with the Falcons for that free agent contract."
Batho will leave Rapid City May 12 for a three-day minicamp in Atlanta May 14-16, and if things go right, he'll hopes to stay in Atlanta for how long it takes.
Batho said it seemed like a possibility he could get drafted, maybe a late 7th round pick.
"But I was a PAF, so whoever did that scouting on me, was pretty much spot on," he said with a slight laugh.
Batho went home to Omaha, Neb., last week and watched the first two days of the draft with his family. By Saturday, they decided not to watch and instead stayed away from the television.
"Saturday I didn't want to watch it so I wouldn't get too anxious, so I wouldn't get my nerves going," he said. "I kept my phone by me and my family and I played some corn hole and just kind of hung around the house, playing yard games, keeping occupied."
His agent started calling teams as an undrafted free agent before the draft was over. With about three picks left in the draft, he called Batho and said he got a really nice deal and was looking at potentially other teams with offers.
"It seemed liked it would be a good place to go and it sounds like a very good opportunity with the coaches that they have down in Atlanta," he said. "It was kind of why we both thought it was the best interest for me to sign with Atlanta."
Earlier this spring, even at his Pro Day in front of Minnesota and Detroit scouts, there was always the question in his mind of where was he going to go. He now has answered that question.
"Just being done with that initial process of training really hard, now I am excited to get on to the next step, getting down to Atlanta and working really hard and fighting for that roster spot," he said.
Batho said the first thing he will have to do is learn the Falcons' playbook, it will be his main focus until he gets to camp.
When he gets to Atlanta, he said he will take former SD Mines line coach Cody O'Neill's advice of: "Work as hard as you can, so when you get in at night you should be dead tired."
"That will be my approach every day, to give everything I have," he said. "If I can do that, regardless if it happens, I will have no regrets."
The Falcons drafted two offensive linemen, including one center. Along with Batho, they will bring in five undrafted free agents.
"Not only am I competing against them (undrafted free agents), I will also be competing against the Falcons active roster," he said. "It will be good competition and I am looking forward to it."
The mini camp, slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is a voluntary camp set by NFLPA guidelines, so Batho said he is not sure who he will be competing against.
"My plan is to go and show them what I got," he said.
It is believed that Batho is just the second Hardrocker to sign a NFL contract. Mines Hall of Famer Lars Ditleve was drafted in the 13th round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1973.
One of Batho's earlier teammates, running back Sam Cowan, went to Minnesota Vikings rookie camp as a tryout player but didn't sign a contract.
Batho said it is an honor and blessing to represent not only Mines, but Division II in general.
"The more guys who get drafted or signed, the more opportunities there can be in the future, and it is cool to be part of that," he said.