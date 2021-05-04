Batho plans to show Falcons what he's got

His agent started calling teams as an undrafted free agent before the draft was over. With about three picks left in the draft, he called Batho and said he got a really nice deal and was looking at potentially other teams with offers.

"It seemed liked it would be a good place to go and it sounds like a very good opportunity with the coaches that they have down in Atlanta," he said. "It was kind of why we both thought it was the best interest for me to sign with Atlanta."

Earlier this spring, even at his Pro Day in front of Minnesota and Detroit scouts, there was always the question in his mind of where was he going to go. He now has answered that question.

"Just being done with that initial process of training really hard, now I am excited to get on to the next step, getting down to Atlanta and working really hard and fighting for that roster spot," he said.

Batho said the first thing he will have to do is learn the Falcons' playbook, it will be his main focus until he gets to camp.

When he gets to Atlanta, he said he will take former SD Mines line coach Cody O'Neill's advice of: "Work as hard as you can, so when you get in at night you should be dead tired."