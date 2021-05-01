Batho, Saltes sign free agent deals in NFL

Despite not getting drafted, a pair of area offensive linemen will be a chance to prove their worth in the National Football League after signing undrafted free agent contracts.

South Dakota Mines senior offensive tackle Jack Batho IV signed with the Atlanta Falcons and former Pine Ridge resident and University of New Mexico offensive tackle Teton Saltes.

He didn't get his name called in the NFL Draft, but Batho quickly was contacted by the Falcons and joined the team via a free agent contract.

"I'm blessed for the opportunity and happy to be part of such a renowned organization," Batho told the Journal Saturday night. "Some of the better talks I had came from the Falcons. I'm ready to head to Atlanta in 11 days and show them what I can do."

Batho, a 6-foot-8 308-pounder from Omaha,, Neb., was able to participate in the Hula Bowl Jan. 31 in Honolulu, and Thursday he went through some drills in his Pro Day at O'Harra Stadium in front of scouts from the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions.