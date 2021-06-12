Batta, Vangerpen lead Two-Man Championships

Sam Batta of Watertown and Andrew Vangerpen of Pierre combined to shoot a 7 under par 65 to take the slight lead at the South Dakota Golf Association Two-Man Championships Saturday at Hart Ranch.

A full field of 208 players will play for the title and in six different flights. Fifteen other teams are within four shots of the lead going into the final round on Sunday.

The team of Brandon Sigmund and Jeff Meyerink, both of Mitchell, and the team of Brock Murphy of Tea and Colin Murphy of Sioux Falls are right behind at 6-under 66.

Six teams are two strokes off at 67, with Michael Keeton of Pierre and Brodie Hullinger of Brookings, Jack Lundin and Hunter VonBergen, both of Sioux Falls; Josh Korn of Tea and Adam Shiffermiller of Rapid City; Tate McVay and Tice McVay, both of Sturgis; Jake Francis and Lane Jensen, both of Rapid City; and Ben Daane of Rapid City and Ryan Neff of Sioux Falls.

Four teams are at 68, three shots off, including Tyler Evenson of Hermosa and Tyler Toennies of Summerset; Ryan Messick of Rapid City and Chris Long of Garretson; Mike Roddis and Jeff Mulz, both of Rapid City and Bill Hayes of Rapid City and Tony Hayes of Sioux Falls.

The leaders will tee off Sunday at 2:30 p.m. for the top 20 results, see the Scoreboard on A7.