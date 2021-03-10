Battle-tested Cavaliers ready for another tournament run

It started with a trip to Wyoming and ended with a laborious stretch back in the Mount Rushmore State.
The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team battled stiff competition during the regular season en route to its eighth straight Class A State Tournament berth, and fought off nearly all opposition along the way.
The Cavaliers opened their 2020-21 slate with a pair of victories out of state in December before traveling east and scoring a win over Class AA’s top-ranked team, Sioux Falls Washington in January on the road. They also, in four games in a row, knocked off Winner, Rapid City Stevens and Sioux Falls Christian before falling to West Central for their only loss of the season.
“It’s probably one of the toughest schedules we’ve ever had to play,” STM head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “Coming into the season with a fairly young team — some experience coming back — it was going to be interesting how we were going to handle things.”
STM, the No. 1 seed in Class A, begins the state tournament at 11 a.m. Mountain Time on Thursday against No. 8 McCook Central/Montrose.
Rather than seeing it as putting a target on the Cavaliers’ backs, Kandolin added that those big-time wins served to boost his squad.
“It helps us as far as the confidence part of it, knowing that we competed well against all of those teams and put ourselves in a good position, so that experience gives you that little bit of confidence,” he said. “It also just helps you plan and prepare and practice for things that you need to continue to work on.”
St. Thomas More has powered itself to a 19-1 record through a myriad of strengths on offense. Star point-guard and South Dakota State signee Haleigh Timmer can score from anywhere on the court, earning 20.4 points per game in her senior campaign with a 60.1 shooting percentage, and has the speed, quickness and physical prowess to snag rebounds and steal passes.
Other weapons include Reese Ross and Mairin Duffy, whose inside games have guided them to 12 and 8.5 points per contest, respectively. Ross, a 6-foot sophomore, can also hit from long range and has shot at a 54.3% clip.
Kandolin said it’ll be the defense, however, that carries them this weekend, as it always has.
“It provides a lot of opportunity, certainly when you play good defense, limiting what a team wants to do and making them have to work to score,” he said. “If we play solid defense, it gives you that opportunity to also score easily in transition.”
In their 61-27 victory over Miller in the SoDak 16 last week, the Cavaliers were slow out of the gate, having not played in nearly two weeks after Hot Springs forfeited their regional tournament matchup, before breezing past the Rustlers.
Kandolin, who said his squad was out of shape following the layoff, has been preparing to avoid an early letdown.
“We’ve worked hard the last four practices or so to get back into game shape, to be able to go up and down the floor,” he said. “Not only physically do you have to be in shape, but at this point in time you definitely have to be mentally in shape.”
Rematches with Sioux Falls Christian in the semifinals and Winner in the championships are both possibilities, as well as a third meeting with Belle Fourche, but Kandolin isn’t thinking too far ahead.
“We always talk about the importance of each game. It’s one game at a time,” he said. “It’s the old cliche but you can’t think about the next game until you take care of the first game.”