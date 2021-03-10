Battle-tested Cavaliers ready for another tournament run

St. Thomas More has powered itself to a 19-1 record through a myriad of strengths on offense. Star point-guard and South Dakota State signee Haleigh Timmer can score from anywhere on the court, earning 20.4 points per game in her senior campaign with a 60.1 shooting percentage, and has the speed, quickness and physical prowess to snag rebounds and steal passes.

Other weapons include Reese Ross and Mairin Duffy, whose inside games have guided them to 12 and 8.5 points per contest, respectively. Ross, a 6-foot sophomore, can also hit from long range and has shot at a 54.3% clip.

Kandolin said it’ll be the defense, however, that carries them this weekend, as it always has.

“It provides a lot of opportunity, certainly when you play good defense, limiting what a team wants to do and making them have to work to score,” he said. “If we play solid defense, it gives you that opportunity to also score easily in transition.”

In their 61-27 victory over Miller in the SoDak 16 last week, the Cavaliers were slow out of the gate, having not played in nearly two weeks after Hot Springs forfeited their regional tournament matchup, before breezing past the Rustlers.

Kandolin, who said his squad was out of shape following the layoff, has been preparing to avoid an early letdown.