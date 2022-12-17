'Be completely honest': Young Lakota artist paints the past, looks to the future

Space, movies, and the tragic massacres of Native Americans mingle together in Jordan Spotted Calf’s artwork displayed at The Monument in Rapid City for the Lakota Nation Invitational art show.

Spotted Calf is a 17-year-old senior at St. Francis Indian School on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. He’s entered into the art show at LNI since middle school. This year, he entered artwork into five of the show’s 16 categories. Students from 16 schools entered a total of 433 pieces of artwork.

He won first place in watercolor with “Wolverines.” He took third place in printmaking with “On Noes! Come the Alien!” a result of his interest in space. His painted jawbone titled “A Warrior Weapon” took third place in traditional art.

He made “Wolverines” with gouache, a type of watercolor paint that's one of his favorite mediums. He chose the subjects, three wolverines, because of their resilience and ability to survive in different environments. The painting shows a wolverine in a field, one in a forest, and the final on top of a mountain.

“I like them because they’re solitary,” he said, something he said he could relate to when he made the painting this year.

Since March 23, Spotted Calf has lived at a youth shelter in Rosebud. After his parents split up, his mother took the house, and he didn’t want to live with her because of her drug addiction.

“It made me grow up pretty quickly. I had to learn how to take care of myself because most of the time my parents would leave me alone or leave me alone with my little sister,” he said.

His interest in art started very young, probably since he was a baby watching his parents draw, he speculated.

“I started scribbling on some paper. I’ve seen a couple of them before. It’s really funny, it’s just scribbles all over and my parents kept it. It’s crazy to think that’s how my art started off,” he said.

Now Spotted Calf's varied work has taken a historic, cultural and personal perspective.

“It was really one of the worst massacres out there,” Spotted Calf said while talking about “Sand Creek Massacre the Movie,” his colored-pencil ledger drawing of an imagined movie featuring Colonel John Chivington. Chivington commanded the American troops that killed about 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho people — mostly women, children and the elderly — in the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre.

The poster for “They Died with Their Boots On”, a Warner Bros. production about Gen. George Armstrong Custer, inspired Spotted Calf’s rendition.

“I wanted to make it because of how they glorified Custer. I wanted to glorify John Chivington here, but also be completely honest about it and not make him look like a hero,” he said. “I was thinking, what if there was a movie poster for one of these massacres, but it showed the full detail.”

The poster shows a white flag and an American flag perched on top of a tepee, a woman with her back sliced open, Governor John Evans shooting a surrendering man, soldiers shooting and beating people, and Covington holding a Bible, his white gloves and sword dripping with blood.

By creating artwork depicting tragedies like the Sand Creek Massacre, Spotted Calf can tell stories of the past and spark learning.

“I thought this would be a great way of bringing (stories) to the surface for most people," he said. "Like people are gonna start wondering, what was the Sand Creek Massacre?”

A mixed media piece titled “Hypocrisy” takes a shot at Abraham Lincoln. On one side is a page from a book. The page features a portrait of the iconic president. Below it are the words “The Wisdom of Abraham Lincoln,” and quotes from Lincoln like the famous “Four score and seven years ago" opening from the Gettysburg Address.

The other side of the piece is four five dollar bills with the names of the Dakota 38 written in red. The Dakota 38 are a group of Dakota men who were hanged the day after Christmas in 1862 under order of Lincoln. They were among 2,000 taken captive in the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, according to Indian Country Today.

Another one of Spotted Calf’s ledger pieces showed Miniconjou Chief Spotted Elk dying at Wounded Knee with the names of others who died written on the ledger. Spotted Calf arranged the Lakota words “ka ma cante ki cankpe opi” in red on the top of the drawing.

“I think that means bury my heart at Wounded Knee — at least it should mean that,” he said.

He also submitted an acrylic painting of Terminator, which he said stemmed from a phase when he was interested in the Arnold Schwarzenegger role. He created “Beads Lake,” a small gouache painting he made from his memory of a tree leaning towards the lake he visited as a child.

Looking into the future, Spotted Calf was accepted into the University of South Dakota and is thinking about studying computer science and art. He enjoys programming and hopes to build his own computer once he has the money to do so.

“I’m an engineer and an artist,” he said.