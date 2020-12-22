Beagle earns NSIC preseason honors

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Augustana All-American Taylor Beagle has been selected as the NSIC Preseason Swimmer of the Year while the Vikings’ swimming team has been picked to finish fourth in the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll the conference office announced on Tuesday.
Beagle, a native of Lead, was the 2020 NSIC Swimmer of the Year while also earning Swimmer of the Meet honors at the NSIC Championships. At the 2020 championships, Beagle claimed three individual championships; 1000-yard freestyle, 400-yard IM and the 1650-yard freestyle.
She is a three-time NCAA Championships qualifier and has earned All-America honors in the 1000 and 1650 freestyle events.
RMAC announces preseason indoor track polls
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced its 2020-21 coaches poll rankings for men's and women's indoor track & field on Monday.
For Black Hills State University, the Yellow Jacket women are ranked seventh and the men eighth.
The poll is voted on by all 12 head track coaches in the RMAC.
Last season after two days of competition at the RMAC Indoor Track & Field Championships both the men and women Yellow Jackets came home with 7th place finishes before having the outdoor season cancelled due to Covid-19.
2020-21 RMAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
Women
UCCS (8);118
Western Colorado (1); 99
Colorado School of Mines (2);98
Adams State;95
Colorado Mesa (1);90
CSU Pueblo;73
Black Hills State;57
MSU Denver;45
Chadron State;44
Colorado Christian;31
South Dakota Mines;24
Westminster;18
Men
UCCS (7);117
Colorado School of Mines (4);113
Western Colorado;96
Colorado Mesa (1);84
Adams State;80
CSU Pueblo;78
Chadron State;55
Black Hills State;53
Colorado Christian;40
MSU Denver;40
South Dakota Mines;22
Westminster;14
SDSU announces wrestling schedfule
The South Dakota State University wrestling team is slated to compete in six multi-team dual events before postseason competition with the 2020-21 schedule announced Tuesday.
The season is scheduled to begin Jan. 3 with a pair of nonconference duals in what will be their first of two trips to Fargo, North Dakota. The Jackrabbits are slated to wrestle both Missouri and Oregon State.
Big 12 Conference rules implemented for the 2020-21 season allow teams only one competition date per week leading up the Big 12 Wrestling Championship; exact dates for the two-day event are expected to be finalized in early January. The Big 12 Championship will again serve as the qualifying tournament for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships slated for March 18-20 in St. Louis, Missouri.
SDSU is set to open an abbreviated home slate Jan. 10 by hosting a triangular at Frost Arena with Big 12 Conference rivals North Dakota State and Northern Iowa. The Jackrabbits and UNI are both scheduled to field two squads for the Jan. 10 event, giving additional wrestlers outside of the regular starters an opportunity to compete.
The Jackrabbits' lone other home date is Feb. 13, when SDSU hosts Big 12 foes Utah Valley and Air Force in a four-team dual event that will also feature North Dakota State. The Air Force dual will complete a home-and-home series with the Falcons, which begins Jan. 17. The Jacks also will face Northern Colorado in Colorado Springs on Jan. 17.
After a week off, the Jackrabbits continue road action Jan. 31 with a trip to Little Rock, Arkansas, with matches against Little Rock, Stanford and Big 12 foe Oklahoma.
The February slate will begin Feb. 7 with a triangular in Fargo against North Dakota State and Iowa State.
SDSU completed the 2019-20 season with a 12-6 dual mark. The Jackrabbits posted a fourth-place finish at the Big 12 tournament and qualified four wrestlers plus one alternate for the NCAA Championships, which were later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.