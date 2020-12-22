Beagle earns NSIC preseason honors

South Dakota Mines;22

SDSU announces wrestling schedfule

The South Dakota State University wrestling team is slated to compete in six multi-team dual events before postseason competition with the 2020-21 schedule announced Tuesday.

The season is scheduled to begin Jan. 3 with a pair of nonconference duals in what will be their first of two trips to Fargo, North Dakota. The Jackrabbits are slated to wrestle both Missouri and Oregon State.

Big 12 Conference rules implemented for the 2020-21 season allow teams only one competition date per week leading up the Big 12 Wrestling Championship; exact dates for the two-day event are expected to be finalized in early January. The Big 12 Championship will again serve as the qualifying tournament for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships slated for March 18-20 in St. Louis, Missouri.

SDSU is set to open an abbreviated home slate Jan. 10 by hosting a triangular at Frost Arena with Big 12 Conference rivals North Dakota State and Northern Iowa. The Jackrabbits and UNI are both scheduled to field two squads for the Jan. 10 event, giving additional wrestlers outside of the regular starters an opportunity to compete.