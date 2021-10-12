Beagle earns NSIC swim honors

Augustana senior Taylor Beagle has been honored by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as the Swimmer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday morning.

Beagle, a two-time NSIC Swimmer of the Year, opened the 2021-22 season winning four races in a pair of duals against Division I opponents.

Beagle, a Lead-Deadwood graduate, won the 1,000-free in 10 minutes, 40.78 seconds and the 200-IM in 2:14.42 at South Dakota State on Friday night. She returned Saturday winning the 500-free in 5:11.41 and the 200-IM in 2:11.79 at St. Thomas.

The Vikings return to action Friday and Saturday, facing conference opponents, Sioux Falls and St. Cloud State, at the Midco Aquatics Center.

Isaiah Eastman earns special teams honors

For the fourth time this season, a South Dakota Mines football player was selected as Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Week. Freshman Isaiah Eastman earned the honor of being named Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the win over Fort Lewis on Saturday.

In addition to catching six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, Eastman had three punt returns for 60 yards with a long of 36. He also took his lone kick-return for 38 yards.