Beagle gets another win, record in NSIC swim champion ships

Augustana senior Taylor Beagle kept her winning ways, capturing the 400-meter individual medley in day two of the NSIC Swimming Championships in West Fargo, N.D. on Thursday.
Beagle, a Lead-Deadwood graduate, broker her own school record in the400 Im in 4 minutes, 27.40 seconds, a time that also hit the ‘B’ standards for NCAA qualification.
Wednesday Beagle broke the NSIC record by winning the 1,000-free tyle.
Minnesota State still leads through day two with 496 points, St Cloud State sits in second with 424.5 points. Sioux Falls is in third with 369.5 points UMary is in fourth with 251.5 points.
Augustana remains in fifth place, concluding the second day of competition with 162.05 points.
Augustana returns for day three of the NSIC Championships Friday with the morning session prelims consisting of the 500-free, 100-back, 100-breast and 200-fly at 9 a.m. (MDT) with finals starting at 4:30 p.m. All the action can be seen on GoAugie.com/Live.
BHSU men's hoops add pair of make-up games
Black Hills State men's basketball has each added a pair of make-up road games to its schedule, rescheduling games that were previously postponed.
The Yellow Jackets will now travel to play Western Colorado on Monday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m., a game that had been previously scheduled to be played Feb. 8.
The men have also added a Tuesday, Feb. 23 matchup at CSU Pueblo to make up a game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 6.
Both Black Hills State men and women are back in action Friday night, hosting the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, with the women's game at 5:30 p.m. and the men's game at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, BHSU men host Colorado Christian at 5 p.m.
BHSU triathlon adds spring competition
The Black Hills State women's triathlon team has added a pair of spring races to its schedule after the fall season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Yellow Jackets will be competing in their first races of the academic year with back-to-back competitions on March 6-7 at the Clermont Draft Legal Festival in Clermont, Florida.
All ladies on the team will be racing in the NCAA wave on Saturday, March 6, which is comprised of a full field of over 75 collegiate athletes from around the country and including teams from all three NCAA divisions racing together.
On Sunday, March 7, the Yellow Jackets return to race a second day over the same sprint distance course (750m swim, 20K bike, 5k run). Some on the team will be competing in the Elite Development wave while others will be racing in the Age Group wave.
This is the third trip to the Clermont races for the triathlon team and a great opportunity to see how they stack up against some of the best collegiate triathletes in the nation.
BHSU softball picked 12th in RMAC preseason poll
Black Hills State softball was picked to finish 12th in the 2021 RMAC Preseason Coaches Poll, as announced by the league office Thursday afternoon.
The poll is voted on by all head softball coaches in the RMAC.
BHSU is coming off a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic in which they finished 4-15 overall and 3-9 in the RMAC, earning wins over Minot State, Fort Lewis, and a pair at Adams State. After serving in the interim last year, now head coach Marcelle Herman will enter her first full season leading the team.
BHSU is set to open the regular season hosting New Mexico Highlands for double headers on Feb. 27-28.
2021 RMAC Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Metro State (4);113
2. Colorado Christian (4);110
3. Colorado Mesa (4);118
4. Colorado Mines;78
5. UC Colorado Springs;75
6. Fort Lewis;70
7. Regis;67
8. Chadron State;56
9. CSU Pueblo;46
10. Adams State;33
11. New Mexico Highlands;19
12. Black Hills State;17