Beagle gets another win, record in NSIC swim champion ships

The men have also added a Tuesday, Feb. 23 matchup at CSU Pueblo to make up a game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 6.

Both Black Hills State men and women are back in action Friday night, hosting the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, with the women's game at 5:30 p.m. and the men's game at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, BHSU men host Colorado Christian at 5 p.m.

BHSU triathlon adds spring competition

The Black Hills State women's triathlon team has added a pair of spring races to its schedule after the fall season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yellow Jackets will be competing in their first races of the academic year with back-to-back competitions on March 6-7 at the Clermont Draft Legal Festival in Clermont, Florida.

All ladies on the team will be racing in the NCAA wave on Saturday, March 6, which is comprised of a full field of over 75 collegiate athletes from around the country and including teams from all three NCAA divisions racing together.

On Sunday, March 7, the Yellow Jackets return to race a second day over the same sprint distance course (750m swim, 20K bike, 5k run). Some on the team will be competing in the Elite Development wave while others will be racing in the Age Group wave.