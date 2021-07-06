Beagle, Kandolin, Young earn scholar awards

Beagle, earns 2021 CSCAA Scholar All-America honors
Augustana’s Taylor Beagle was named to the Scholar All-American Team, making it her third year in a row claiming the honor.
To qualify for First Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher and participated in their national championship.
Beagle, a biology major, had a record-breaking season in 2021. The Lead native repeated as NSIC Swimmer of the Year along with NSIC Swimmer of the Meet claiming three conference titles in the 400-IM, 1,000-free, and 1650-free. She also earned first team All-America in the 1,000-free placing eighth, along with three second team All-America honors in the 400-IM, 500-free and 1,650-free.
Kandolin, Young named to WGCA All-American Scholar Team
South Dakota State women's golfers Cassidy Laidlaw and Alex Kandolin were named to the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar Team, announced Tuesday.
Also named to the team for Augustana was Rapid City City Stevens graduate Natalie Young.
There were 1,432 women's collegiate golfers recognized with the prestigious honor. The criteria for the honor requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50.
Laidlaw and Kandolin are both receiving the honor for the second time in their careers.
Kandolin, a Rapid city native and St. Thomas More geaduate, boasts a 3.70 GPA in human biology. She played in 17 rounds for the Jackrabbits, maintaining a 78.35 stroke average.
Laidlaw graduated with a 3.63 GPA in human biology. The senior held a 77.70 stroke average while playing in all 20 rounds for the Jackrabbits this season. She finished second at the Jackrabbit Invitational with a career-best 54-hole total of 220 (+4). Laidlaw ranks fifth all-time for SDSU with a 77.65 career stroke average.
Young earned NSIC All-Tournament Team honors after tying for third-place at the NSIC Championships. Her season low was shot at the Augustana Spring Invite where she shot 74 in the second round.