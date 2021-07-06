Beagle, Kandolin, Young earn scholar awards

Beagle, earns 2021 CSCAA Scholar All-America honors

Augustana’s Taylor Beagle was named to the Scholar All-American Team, making it her third year in a row claiming the honor.

To qualify for First Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher and participated in their national championship.

Beagle, a biology major, had a record-breaking season in 2021. The Lead native repeated as NSIC Swimmer of the Year along with NSIC Swimmer of the Meet claiming three conference titles in the 400-IM, 1,000-free, and 1650-free. She also earned first team All-America in the 1,000-free placing eighth, along with three second team All-America honors in the 400-IM, 500-free and 1,650-free.

Kandolin, Young named to WGCA All-American Scholar Team

South Dakota State women's golfers Cassidy Laidlaw and Alex Kandolin were named to the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar Team, announced Tuesday.

Also named to the team for Augustana was Rapid City City Stevens graduate Natalie Young.