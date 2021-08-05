Beagle named Academic All-American

For the second-straight year, Augustana senior swimmer Taylor Beagle was named to the CoSIDA Division II Academic All-America At-Large team announced Thursday.

Beagle, a biology major from Lead with a 3.94 GPA, repeated as the NSIC Swimmer of the Year, complimented with the NSIC Swimmer of the Meet, when she earned three conference titles in the 400-IM, 1,000-freestyle and 1,650-free.

At the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships, Beagle broke three of her own school records en route to earning four total All-America honors. Beagle's eighth-place finish in the 1,000-free solidified her as a First Team All-American. She also earned Second Team All-America honors in the 400-IM, 500-free and 1,650-free.

In the five-year history of the Augustana swimming & diving program, Beagle owns both Academic All-America honors. Her first CoSIDA Academic All-America honor came last year.

SDSU's Strong named to Payton Watch list

South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong, Jr., has been named to the initial watch list for the 2021 Stats Perform Walter Payton Award, which is given annually to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.