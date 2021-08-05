Beagle named Academic All-American

For the second-straight year, Augustana senior swimmer Taylor Beagle was named to the CoSIDA Division II Academic All-America At-Large team announced Thursday.
Beagle, a biology major from Lead with a 3.94 GPA, repeated as the NSIC Swimmer of the Year, complimented with the NSIC Swimmer of the Meet, when she earned three conference titles in the 400-IM, 1,000-freestyle and 1,650-free.
At the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships, Beagle broke three of her own school records en route to earning four total All-America honors. Beagle's eighth-place finish in the 1,000-free solidified her as a First Team All-American. She also earned Second Team All-America honors in the 400-IM, 500-free and 1,650-free.
In the five-year history of the Augustana swimming & diving program, Beagle owns both Academic All-America honors. Her first CoSIDA Academic All-America honor came last year.
SDSU's Strong named to Payton Watch list
South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong, Jr., has been named to the initial watch list for the 2021 Stats Perform Walter Payton Award, which is given annually to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Strong tied for eighth in the balloting for the Payton Award during an abbreviated 2020-21 season. He gained 707 yards in nine games and averaged 5.4 yards per carry with three rushing touchdowns. Strong also ranked third on the squad with 20 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.
Strong posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, and enters this fall eighth on the Jackrabbits' career rushing charts with 2,841 yards.
The Walter Payton Award watch list will be updated periodically throughout the 2021 season. A media panel will select the recipient, who will be announced prior to the FCS national championship game in January.