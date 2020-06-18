Beagle named academic All-American

Hankinson, a nursing major with a 3.94 GPA, earned third team honors and is the second Viking golfer to garner CoSIDA All-America honors with Maggie Leland being the first women’s golfer to do so back in 2012. Hankinson, after being named the NSIC Golfer of the Year for the 2018-19 season, was named the NSIC Preseason Golfer of the Year and earned five top-ten and four top-five finishes through seven events in the shortened season.

BHSU men's track and field inks Mason Sartain

Black Hills State track & field head coach Seth Mischke has announced the signing of Canadian sprinter Mason Sartain to the 2020-21 men's squad.

Sartain hails from Alberta, Canada, where he attended Bonnyville Centralized High School. Throughout his high school career, Sartain was a four-time national finalist in the 100m & 200m dashes and was a member of several relays including the Gold Medal winning 4 x 100m relay team in 2019.

Also, in 2019 he competed at the Alberta Summer Games where he was the long jump and 200m event winner and placed second in the 100m. Other accolades include being a five-time Alberta Indoor Provincial Champion (60m, LJ) and a five-time Alberta Provincial Outdoor Champion (100m, 200m).