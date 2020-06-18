Beagle named academic All-American

Augustana junior swimmer Taylor Beagle is among three Vikings athletes to be recognized on the 2019-20 CoSIDA Division II Academic All-America At-Large teams CoSIDA announced Thursday morning.
Also recognized is senior wrestler Ben Kelvington and senior golfer Hannah Hankinson. Overall, the NSIC had five institutions and seven athletes represented on the teams, with Augustana having three of them. No other NSIC institution had more than one athlete recognized on the teams.
The at-large program for the CoSIDA Academic All-America® program includes the sports of fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis, water polo for both men and women; bowling, crew and field hockey for women; and volleyball and wrestling for men.
Beagle, a Lead-Deadwood graduate, earns the first Academic All-America honor in program history for Augustana swimming. She is a biology major with a 3.97 GPA while earning second team All-America accolades. The NSIC Swimmer of the Year took home first place in the 1,000-yard freestyle, 400-yard IM and 1,650 yard freestyle at the NSIC Championships. She qualified for nationals in the 1,000-yard freestyle and 1,650-yard freestyle, earning All-America honors. Beagle also earned a spot on the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.
Kelvington, a biochemistry major with a 3.99 GPA, earned first team honors and is the seventh wrestler in Viking history to garner CoSIDA Academic All-America honors. Kelvington did it all during the 2019-20 wrestling season. He ranked No. 9 in the country going into regionals, earned All-America honors after qualifying for nationals with a 3-1 record at the tournament and 15-5 record overall on the season.
Hankinson, a nursing major with a 3.94 GPA, earned third team honors and is the second Viking golfer to garner CoSIDA All-America honors with Maggie Leland being the first women’s golfer to do so back in 2012. Hankinson, after being named the NSIC Golfer of the Year for the 2018-19 season, was named the NSIC Preseason Golfer of the Year and earned five top-ten and four top-five finishes through seven events in the shortened season.
BHSU men's track and field inks Mason Sartain
Black Hills State track & field head coach Seth Mischke has announced the signing of Canadian sprinter Mason Sartain to the 2020-21 men's squad.
Sartain hails from Alberta, Canada, where he attended Bonnyville Centralized High School. Throughout his high school career, Sartain was a four-time national finalist in the 100m & 200m dashes and was a member of several relays including the Gold Medal winning 4 x 100m relay team in 2019.
Also, in 2019 he competed at the Alberta Summer Games where he was the long jump and 200m event winner and placed second in the 100m. Other accolades include being a five-time Alberta Indoor Provincial Champion (60m, LJ) and a five-time Alberta Provincial Outdoor Champion (100m, 200m).
"Mason is a very exciting, young sprint talent with great range, including the long jump," Mischke said. "He has a great support cast and has used that to produce some very impressive performances thus far. He will be an impact person right away for our team and we can't wait to get him working and helping our program improve."
Sartain plans to study business at BHSU.
