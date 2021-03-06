Beagle qualifies for NCAA DII Swimming Championships

For the fourth-straight year, Augustana's Taylor Beagle has earned another trip to the NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, with a list of qualifiers announced on Saturday.

“We are excited to be heading back to the NCAA Championships,” said head coach Lindsie Micko. “Taylor has had a great year and I am looking forward to seeing her compete against the best in Division II.”

Beagle, a Lead-Deadwood graduate and two-time NSIC Swimmer of the Year, had two times hit the “B” standards in the 1,000 freestyle and the 1,650 freestyle. This is Beagle's fourth year qualifying in the 1,650-free.

Beagle won the 400 IM, 1,000-free, and 1,650-free at the NSIC meet this year. In addition to her third-place finish in the 500-free, she totaled 76 points to collect the NSIC Swimmer of the Meet award, an award she also got last year. During the conference championships, she broke the NSIC 1000-free record, along with the school record in the 400 IM.

She has also achieved All-America honors in the last two years.

The championships are set for March 17-20 being held in Birmingham, Alabama, inside the Birmingham Crossplex.

