Beagle repeats as NSIC Swimmer of the Week

Augustana senior Taylor Beagle has been selected by the NSIC as the Swimmer of the Week.

This is Beagle’s second-straight honor as the league’s Swimmer of the Week.

Beagle, a two-time NSIC Swimmer of the Year, won four events over two days at the Tri Invite with St. Cloud State and Sioux Falls.

On Friday, the Lead native won the 1,000-freestyle in 10 minutes, 33.11 seconds, winning the event by over five seconds. She also won the 500-free in 5:12.64.

On Saturday, Beagle won the 400-IM in 4:38.34, three seconds better than second-place. Beagle also improved her time in the 500-free in which she also won, in a time of 5;12.26.

Beagle also doubled back from the 400-IM, returning in the 200-free placing fourth in 1:59.58.

