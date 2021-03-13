Bears spoil Dome re-opening, edging Coyotes 27-24

Eric Johnson blocked the Coyotes' 44-yard field goal attempt with 12:35 left in the fourth quarter and the Bears began the possession from its own 47. Micah Roane and Jacob Matthew combined on a sack of backup quarterback Matt Struck near the goal line, but the ensuing 28-yard field goal by Jose Pizano turned out to be the winning points.

Missouri State's defense posted six sacks and three of them came on third downs. Another came on the second down play prior to the blocked field goal. South Dakota was 3 of 13 on third down while MSU finished 8 of 17.

When South Dakota's offense did strike, it did so quickly and efficiently. All three touchdown drives took less than two minutes and two covered more than 70 yards. Kai Henry ran from 8 yards away with 2:32 left in the first quarter to make it 7-0 and Travis Theis' 31-yard scamper made it 14-7 South Dakota with 50 seconds left in the opening quarter.

But Braswell answered the first score with a return in which he sprinted untouched up the left sideline to counter the Henry score. The Bears' countered Theis' TD with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that netted three points, and Braswell's pick-six put Missouri State on top 17-14 with 8:55 to go before halftime. Braswell stepped in front of a 3rd-and-9 pass and seemingly spun through the middle of the Coyotes' offensive line before willing his way into the end zone.