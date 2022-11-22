Beavers' second half surge stalls Hardrockers women in bid for first win

The South Dakota Mines women led Minot State for nearly 28 minutes on Tuesday and moved in front by as many as 14 at the start of the third quarter, but fell short in pursuit of their first win of the season.

The Beavers went on an 11-3 run to close the third quarter with the score tied at 41-41 and did not trail for the rest of the contest.

The Hardrockers (0-5) outshot and outrebounded their opponent but fell 62-58 at the King Center.

Mines finished the contest 39.3% from the field on 22 of 58 shooting and connected on 6 of 20 3-pointers. Minot State shot 35.8% from the field on 24 of 67 shooting and made just 3 of 14 3-points.

The Hardrockers outrebounded their opponent 37-34 and racked up 11 offensive boards.

Minot State (3-2) found its strength on the bench Tuesday with 29 bench points compared to 17 for Mines.

The Beavers turned the ball over 14 times and forced 20 Hardrockers’ turnovers, Minot State made the most of its opportunities with 19 points of turnovers compared to 9 for Mines.

Three Hardrockers finished in double figures led by Naomi Hidalgo who finished with 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Sydnee Durtsche and Piper Bauer chimed in with 12 and 10 points respectively.

Kate Head led the way for Minot State with 15 points on 6 of 14 shooting with four rebounds and five assists. Lorelei McIver chimed in with 14 points on 6 of 13 shooting with five rebounds and four assists.

The Hardrockers jumped out to a strong start in the first quarter. SD Mines stormed out to a 10-1 run in 3 minutes, 51 seconds to take a 12-3 lead on a Heiser layup with just under four minutes to play in the period.

Minot State scrapped back in the last four minutes of the frame to cut its deficit to 19-9 at the end of the quarter.

SD Mines continued its strong play in the second quarter and pushed its lead out to 29-17 at the halftime break as it limited Minot State to three made field goals in the frame.

In the third quarter, however, the Beavers chewed into their deficit with a sizable run. After a basket by Mines to open the quarter, Minot State went on a 13-2 run in 3:17 to cut its deficit to 33-30 with 6:08 left in the third.

The Hardrockers pushed back and extended their lead to 38-30 with 5:25 left in the third quarter, but the Beavers closed the frame on an 11-3 run and Vilborg Jonsdottir tied the game with a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to go in the third, to make it 41-41 entering the final 10 minutes of play.

In the fourth, the Beavers controlled the game and never allowed the Hardrockers to reclaim a lead. Mines tied the game four times in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the quarter but couldn’t get over the hump as Minot State rode its second half push to a 62-58 victory.

Mines returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Monday against Black Hills State at the King Center.