Becker scores four goals in Central girls win

“We had a rusty start on Friday against Watertown, with connection between our forward, midfield and defensive lines,” he said. “Saturday our play was much better with the girls becoming more connected in each group and line to line. We did a lot of shooting but struggled to find the back of the net as often as we should have. It will be good to play at home next weekend before going back on the road the following weekend.”

Brookings finished with five total shots, including three on goal.

The Cobblers (2-0) will be back in action Friday when they host Sioux Falls Lincoln.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, WATERTOWN 1: Rapid City Stevens took an early lead and didn’t look back as it picked up a win over Watertown on Saturday.

Sami Banks scored the first goal of the day for the Raiders after intercepting a pass and finding the net a 20-yard shot.

Six minutes later, Leah Arnold scored on an assist from Tenly Synhorst and gave Stevens a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

Riley Schad scored the last goal of the day for the Raiders two minutes into the second half on an assist from Banks.

Rapid City Stevens (2-0) will host Sioux Falls Washington on Friday.