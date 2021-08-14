Becker scores four goals in Central girls win

The Rapid City Central girls’ soccer team closed out the opening weekend of the season with a 5-1 victory over Brookings on Saturday.
The Cobblers had little trouble, thanks to a four-goal performance from senior Kylea Becker.
Central got the scoring started in the fourth minute of the first half when Adrianna Green found the back of the net.
Four minutes later Becker scored her first goal of the game and was immediately answered by the Bobcats to cut the deficit to 2-1.
From there, Becker took over and scored a goal in the 16th minute and added to it in the 32nd to give the Cobblers a 4-1 advantage at the half.
Central coach Mark Morgan credited Becker’s play on both sides of the field.
“Kylea had an excellent weekend. Playing from the midfield she worked really well and scored five times in two games,” he said. “She also made multiple defensive saves in high pressure situations to win the ball back and push it back up field.”
Becker scored her last goal of the day in the 56th minute.
Central’s offense was aggressive the entire game, taking 25 total shots, 18 of which were on frame.
Morgan believes the team had to shake some cobwebs and that they improved from Friday’s victory.
“We had a rusty start on Friday against Watertown, with connection between our forward, midfield and defensive lines,” he said. “Saturday our play was much better with the girls becoming more connected in each group and line to line. We did a lot of shooting but struggled to find the back of the net as often as we should have. It will be good to play at home next weekend before going back on the road the following weekend.”
Brookings finished with five total shots, including three on goal.
The Cobblers (2-0) will be back in action Friday when they host Sioux Falls Lincoln.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, WATERTOWN 1: Rapid City Stevens took an early lead and didn’t look back as it picked up a win over Watertown on Saturday.
Sami Banks scored the first goal of the day for the Raiders after intercepting a pass and finding the net a 20-yard shot.
Six minutes later, Leah Arnold scored on an assist from Tenly Synhorst and gave Stevens a 2-0 lead heading into the break.
Riley Schad scored the last goal of the day for the Raiders two minutes into the second half on an assist from Banks.
Rapid City Stevens (2-0) will host Sioux Falls Washington on Friday.
PIERRE 2, SPEARFISH 0: The Governors closed out their opening weekend with a victory over Spearfish on Saturday.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Spartans (0-2) travel to Mitchell on Friday.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 10, DOUGLAS/RC CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 0: Aberdeen Central cruised to a win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on Saturday.
No other information was made available.
Douglas/Christian/New Underwood (0-3) will play Belle Fourche on Tuesday,
Boys Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1, BROOKINGS 0: Despite opening the season with a draw, the Cobblers bounced back Saturday as they used a balance of defense and a few standout players to pick up a win over the Bobcats.
Andre Napier scored the lone goal of the day in the 35th and the team’s defense took over from there.
Central’s Joe Sabrowski liked his team’s ability to gel together this early in the season, crediting Landin Winter, Colin Beck, Conner Warren and Riley Roe on their overall play this opening weekend.
Warren started at goalkeeper and turned Brookings away on all four of their shots.
The Cobblers (1-0-1) will host Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 5, WATERTOWN 1: Trey Bradley scored a hat trick and Ryan Gaughan added a goal and an assist — all before halftime — as Rapid City Stevens overwhelmed the Arrows at Watertown Saturday.
The Raiders improve to 2-0 on the season with the win. The visitors went on the attack offensively from the start and finished with 26 shots, including 16 on frame.
“We feel good about our second game in two days,” said Raiders coach Jeff Fierro. “It’s always a concern that maybe you use up too much energy in the first game. But we came out against Watertown with a lot of energy and intensity.”
Gaughan opened the scoring for the Raiders, dribbling to the middle of the field, squaring up and firing a shot past Arrows’ keeper Blake Hight from 20 yards out.
As Watertown worked to clamp down defensively on Zack Williams, the Raiders’ leading scorer from last season, the field presented opportunities for Bradley.
Bradley laced a free kick past the outstretched hands of Hight in the 13th minute. A few minutes later, he fielded a pass from Gaughan in front of the net and scored past the leaping Hight who could not get a hand on Bradley’s offering.
The Raiders put the game out of reach with goals in the final minute of first half action and the first minute of second half play.
With seconds left before halftime, Bradley recorded his hat trick, fielding a pass from Williams and connecting for the score.
“We made some adjustments from Friday’s game, nothing major,” said Fierro. “We were more patient, attacked more and executed better.”
Fierro was pleased the Raiders were able to play two new quality opponents to start the season. This was the first regular season matches against Watertown and Brookings since soccer was sanctioned for the Raiders beginning with the 2014 season.
Stevens will host Sioux Falls Washington Friday and Sioux Falls Lincoln Saturday.
SPEARFISH 5, PIERRE 3: The Spartans bounced back from an opening-season loss with a victory over Pierre on Saturday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Spearfish (1-1) will travel to Mitchell on Friday.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 15, DOUGLAS/RC CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 0: The Golden Eagles scored early and often in their way to a win over the Patriots.
No other information was made available for this game.
Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood (0-2) will look to bounce back when it plays Belle Fourche on Tuesday.