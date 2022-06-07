Becky Drury, Steve Duffy win District 32, number indicate Mike Derby and Jess Olson win District 34 primary

As unofficial results kept streaming in late Tuesday night, clear front runners and winners were apparent in the Republican primaries for House Districts 32 and 34.

District 32

Steve Duffy and Becky Drury won the Republican primary for South Dakota House District 32. As of late Tuesday night, Drury had 40% of the counted votes. Duffy had 39%. They beat Jamie Giedd, who had 21% of the vote late Tuesday.

Results were still pending from one precinct.

Duffy and Drury will go on to the general election in November to compete against Democrat candidates Christine Stephenson and Jonathan M. Old Horse for two seats representing South Dakota House District 32.

District 32 encompasses the central core of Rapid City. It was recently redistricted to include more Native American representation. Chris Johnson, one of the district's incumbents, announced he would not seek re-election, leaving one seat open.

Originally elected to the House in 2020, Drury was appointed to three House committees — taxation, local government and military affairs. Drury represented Ward 1 on the Rapid City Council from 2017 to 2020. She served as the chair of the city's legal and finance committee from 2019-2020 and was the vice chair of the City Council from 2018-2019.

Reacting to the election results, Drury said she was thankful to voters who turned out at the polls.

"We just had Memorial weekend. We just had D-Day, and we had a lot of people sacrifice for our country, so we have that right to go and get out and vote. And I just am so thankful for everybody that did and I appreciate it," she said.

Drury said she looks forward to continuing to meet people face to face as the general election approaches. She plans to focus on having a balanced budget for South Dakota if she returns to the House.

"I think one of our bigger issues going forward is we have had so much federal money coming down and that is going to stop at some point in time, and I think everybody realizes that," Drury said. "I think it's just imperative that we continue to have a balanced budget for South Dakota. It's our obligation to do that, and we're going to have to make some hard decisions to make that happen, but I'm just fully engaged in going forward to work on that."

Duffy worked as a sales executive at KOTA-TV for 23 years. He is a past co-owner of several radio station in the Rapid City market and also managed South Dakota Cable. He now owns residential properties in the area. His wife, Helene Duhamel, is the senator for District 32.

In a statement announcing his bid, Duffy said he spoke to his family about running for office before making the decision. He said observations during his wife's tenure in the Senate inspired him.

Duffy said he wanted to focus on "smart growth" for Rapid City and South Dakota when he announced his candidacy. That was a theme he emphasized again on election night.

"I suppose the top priority for me is going to be trying to help the smart growth for Rapid City. It just seemed like Rapid City's growing at an unbelievable level for a town this size. And there's a lot of people coming. Well, what I would really like to see is if we could bring companies or create jobs for the people who are already here," Duffy said.

Duffy said he is "thrilled" about the results of the election. As far as his campaign, Duffy said the process was more work than he expected.

"It was a tough campaign. It was a lot more work than I thought it was, so I'll be straight up with you. This is a ton of work," he told the Journal late Tuesday night.

The first-time candidate said campaigning door to door helped him better understand the area where he lives.

"The interesting thing for me was you get out and you knock on enough doors and you really start to connect with these people," Duffy said. "I certainly had my share of people that didn't agree with me, but I got to go to parts of town that I hadn't been to, where I've driven through a million times but never stopped and walked. That was enlightening for me."

Duffy noted the competitiveness of District 32 going into the general election.

"32 is a way different district. It's one of the five most competitive districts between Democrats and Republicans, so it is absolutely going to be a very competitive district. I know Becky, she's a sharp, good representative. I know the Democrats have a couple of good candidates, so I'll get in there and do the best I can," he said.

District 34

As of late Tuesday night, unofficial vote counts indicated incumbents Mike Derby and Jess Olson won the Republican primary for South Dakota House District 34, which encompasses most of west Rapid City. Half of the precincts' votes in the district had been counted, with Mike Derby at 41%, Jess Olson at 34% and Jodie Frye at 25%.

There were still three precincts left to report results late Tuesday.

Derby owns Canyon Lake Resort in Rapid City. He is on House committees for taxation and transportation. He also sits on the executive board for the legislature.

If Derby wins in the general election, it will be his fifth term in the legislature. Derby served from 1997-2002 before voters elected him in 2020.

When announcing his intent to run for re-election, Derby said he is proud of five bills he sponsored that made it to the governor's desk, and his leadership in the House.

Derby has said said if he's re-elected, he will run for House majority leader.

Olson has served in the House for four years. She is on the committees for taxation, education, military and veterans affairs, and local government.

The fourth-generation South Dakotan owns Stay Graceful, a home healthcare company in Rapid City. She has also served on a number of community boards.

Olson said she wants to continue to bring policies that are conducive to economic growth, and she touted a bill that assisted in funding for adoption and foster care.

Derby and Olson will go up against Democrats Darla Drew and Jay Shultz in the general election in November.

Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com

