Becky Hammon ready for her next challenge - head coach in the WNBA

Undersized for most of her playing career, Becky Hammon made up for her height in big ways.

Growing up in a 1990s when Rapid City had around 20,000 fewer residents than it does now and before the days of smartphones, Hammon spent her youth on basketball courts, honing her skills and learning the game.

“People ask me all the time what we did. I’m like, we were outdoors, we played sports. That’s what we did for entertainment,” she said in a recent interview with the Journal. “I was not on my phone. I was practicing and playing sports all the time. There was a simplicity to it.”

Because of her 5-foot-6 stature, Hammon’s commitment as a "gym rat" and a student of the game fueled a standout career at Rapid City Stevens, which stretched into an illustrious college and professional career. It also gave her her first taste of coaching as a possible path after her playing days were over.

In late December, following seven years of milestones in the NBA, including becoming the first female acting head coach in league history, the former South Dakota Miss Basketball was named head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and was signed on with the league’s largest-ever contract for a coach.

“I decided I’d rather be in the foxhole with the team, with the players than be talking about it on TV,” she said. “I always think I’ve naturally thought of the game and that comes probably from playing a lot of 3-on-3 and 2-on-2 back in South Dakota.”

Hammon is a six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time first team selection who had her jersey retired by the San Antonio Stars. She emerged from a city known for producing the likes of longtime NFL place kicker Adam Vinatieri and MLB second baseman Mark Ellis, but isn’t considered to be a hub for WNBA prospects.

That didn’t deter her, however, as she said she had the love and support of people around her who believed in her and guided her to accomplish her dreams.

“It’s where I grew up, it’s where my roots are. There have been so many quality people who have invested in my life who are from Rapid City,” said Hammon, who graduated from Stevens in 1995 and played college basketball at Colorado State. “What I try to do is just do my best and hopefully leave doors open for people behind me.”

Based on her upbringing, Hammon, who currently serves as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs, has that anything-is-possible mentality, but added that young athletes don’t have to go at it alone. Surrounding themselves with supporters will help them reach new heights, as she did.

“Don’t put limits on yourselves, don’t put limits on other people. Always try to come in and approve and get better,” she said. “That’s what I did, growing up in South Dakota, from when I was little. When you have that competitiveness and you have people who are willing to invest in you, great things can happen.”

While she doesn’t make it back to Rapid City as often as she would like, maybe once or twice a year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she still carries her upbringing with her, around the world and in the realm of professional sports.

“You get bad roots, you don’t get much fruit out of your tree,” she said. “So I owe a lot to my parents, how they raised me, my family, friends, teammates and coaches who invested a lot in me when I was very young. Most of your habits are built during those formative years.

“Now I’ve lived all over the world, including in other countries, and I’m really grateful that I grew up where I grew up, around the people and programs, teammates and coaches that I did, because it absolutely laid a great foundation for success later on in life.”

