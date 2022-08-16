Beefed up offensive line the focal point for Stevens this season

For all the skill players who have come through the Rapid City Stevens football team, 2022 might be the year of the trenches.

Following a 2021 campaign that saw huge strides made, including the snapping of a 12-game losing streak and a decrease in blowout losses, the Raiders enter the season with a third-year starting quarterback, athleticism in the backfield and maybe most importantly, size on the offensive line.

“That’s always been the Achilles’ heel for us here at Stevens,” Stevens head coach Michael Scott said. “We’ve always had a smaller, athletic offensive line, but now we actually have big boys in the trenches.”

The Raiders, who finished 3-7 last year and lost in the first round of the Class 11AAA playoffs, are slightly younger this season after graduating key players like Ben Goldy, Uriah Glynn and Brandon Inman, but they’re hoping their beefed up line will allow them to do more in Year 3 of Scott at the helm.

Their soldiers in the trenches include several players over 6 feet tall and well over 200 pounds. Sophomores Jacob Weber (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) and Curtis Doll (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) take up the guard positions, while senior Arell Lopez (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) and sophomore Elias Gillen (6-foot-6, 235 pounds) are at tackle.

They’ll be anchored by junior center Thomas Martian (6-foot-4, 235 pounds), who said it’ll be his responsibility to make sure his line couples their size with smart, effective play.

“At center, that’s always my goal,” Martian said. “Footwork always, knowing the snap count, talking, going through meetings as well. Pretty much working on anything we can to get better.”

Stevens will be without Goldy, who graduated in the spring and now plays for North Dakota State, and his 6-foot-8, 280-pound frame, but Scott hopes Goldy’s leadership last season had a lasting effect on the younger players.

“It’s hard to find a 6-foot-8, 280-pound human being walking around your high school, but I have some lineman who will step up and hopefully be able to fill his shoes,” Scott said. “Ben was really good about working with those players, and I think they'll be able to step in.”

The Raiders fortunately won’t have to find a replacement under center this year as Jed Jenson steps into his third season as the starting quarterback. The 6-foot, 170-pound senior threw for nearly 1,800 yards last year and 16 touchdowns while running for another 300 yards and three scores.

At this point in Jenson’s career, Scott said his signal-caller completely understands the offense and has the intelligence to process and run it.

“Jed has all those little innate qualities that you look for in a quarterback,” Scott said. “He’s a proven leader, he’s really good with the kids, and in Year 3 in the system he pretty much knows it like the back of his hand.”

Jenson will be without his top target from 2021 in wide receiver Easton Ogle, who transferred to St. Thomas More after catching 37 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns. Wideouts Kadin Nelson and Alex Trohkimoinen also graduated.

Senior Julian Scott (5-foot-11), who spent last season at running back, will be stepping in to fill that role, joined by junior Cael Meisman (6-foot-4), who transferred from Rapid City Central, and juniors Madinko Forbes and Beck Morgan (5-foot-9).

“We have big expectations this year. We just hope to put some more wins on the board,” Jenson said. “Some of those younger guys are stepping up into the wide receiver spot. I’m excited for them and I think they’re going to take advantage of it.”

Several players will also be expected to see time at running back. Seniors Corter Doney, a state wrestling champion, Luke Hanson, Peyton Wojtanowicz and Isaac Dike are all viable options, Scott said.

“We have a loaded backfield, it’s just about which guy’s going to step up and play the biggest,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to be a running back by committee and we’re going to ride the guy who gets hot.”

Stevens will continue operating out of a spread offense, with an emphasis on sticking to tried-and-true plays.

“Sometimes last year when we were in games, we stuck to the system and what was working for us, and I think later in the season in some of the games we were not in, it was trying to be a little too creative,” Scott said. “I think if we stick to what works for us — our spread offense, plays that our quarterback understands, can go through the process and make the progressions — we’re going to have a great season.”

The Raiders will be based out of a 3-4 defense that plays aggressively. Scott hopes both sides of the ball can come together more often this season, similar to their notable victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt last year that ended their long losing streak.

“I think the biggest thing for us is having the ability to put it all together in the same game,” he said. “I think Roosevelt was one of those games where we actually put it all together and we came out of it successful. I think if we can do that, we’ll win more games this year.”

Rapid City Stevens 2022 Season Schedule (Home games played at O’Harra Stadium)

Sat, Aug. 27 - vs. Sioux Falls Washington*

Fri, Sept. 2 - at Douglas

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. Harrisburg*

Fri, Sept. 16 - vs. O’Gorman*

Fri, Sept. 23 - at Brandon Valley*

Fri, Sept. 30 - vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln*

Fri, Sept. 7 - vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson*

Sat, Oct. 15 - at Sioux Falls Roosevelt*

Thu, Oct. 20 - vs. Rapid City Central*

*Class 11AAA game