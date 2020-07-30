Behrndt named Mines Director of Performance

“I can't wait to get to Rapid City and get started,” added Behrndt.

Vander Heyden named Miknes varsity esports coordinator

Mike Vander Heyden has been tapped to serve as the South Dakota Mines varsity esports Coordinator for the 2020-2021 school year.

“I am extremely excited to be taking on the position, as it gives me an opportunity to continue to work with the student-athletes that I have already cultivated relationships with and can continue to push them to achieve more on their respective teams,” Vander Heyden said.

Named as the interim coordinator in February, the title has been removed starting with the fall semester, with Vander Heyden already seeing success on both the competitive side as the program enters its third year and takes a large contributing role on the club side.

“My goals for the program are to be more competitive by qualifying for each national championship, increase awareness about the esports program on campus and in the community, and grow the fundraising initiatives to provide the student-athletes with the best possible experiences," he said.

The varsity program will consist of five teams competing in: League of Legends, Fortnite, Rocket League, Overwatch and DOTA 2.