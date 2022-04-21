Belief will carry Rush in first playoff series since 2015

After accomplishing their season-long goal of reaching the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Rapid City Rush now have an opportunity to go even further.

The team not only earned their first playoff berth in seven years, but clinched home ice in the first round, hosting the first two games of the series, and the last two if necessary, at The Monument Ice Arena.

All of that is monumental for the organization and the Rapid City community, but Scott Burt, who guided the Rush to the postseason in his first year as a head coach, hasn’t let it sink in, and most likely won’t until his 2021-22 season comes to an official end, whenever that is.

It’s been business as usual this week as Rapid City prepares to face the Allen Americans in a best-of-seven series.

“That’s how it has to be,” Burt said. “If you try and change your game and change the way that you play now, you’re only complicating things. For us, it’s being ready to go at puck drop on Friday night.”

It’s the same feeling in the locker room as well, forward Logan Nelson said, but there’s nevertheless a sense of enthusiasm among the squad with getting the chance to play in the postseason, something the Rush haven’t done since 2015.

“It’s something that, at the start of the year, we decided to make a goal of ours, to end the season and get into the playoffs,” Nelson said. “Everyone’s really excited to see where it goes. I think we have a young, hungry group and we’re excited to get into the game (Friday) and see what happens.”

Emphasis in practice this week has been simply staying on track and not lagging in their preparation, Burt said. Slow starts have often plagued Rapid City this season and it’s spent many of its games playing catch-up.

“As you practice for four days straight, sometimes it gets stale, so for us it’s trying to keep the energy up, it’s trying to figure out and find ways at this time to get these guys ready,” Burt said. “If they’re not energized and they’re not excited for puck drop now, then I don’t know how to do it. This is the time of the year that we’ve all been waiting for and playing for, and now it’s go-time.”

The Rush (36-25-11) played the Americans (35-28-9) only five times during the regular season, a rarity for division foes, and own a 3-1-1 record. Only one multi-game series was played between the two, a three-game set in November, while the other two contests, the last one played in January, were sandwiched between other series. Rapid City outscored Allen 19-13 during their matchups.

The Americans enter the series with seasoned veterans and an experienced coach. Steve Martinson has been bench boss in Allen for a decade and has won two Kelly Cups, and 35-year-old Chad Costello, who was eighth in the league in points this season, was MVP of their 2016 championship team.

“They know how to win, they know how to play at this time of the year, they’re coach knows how to win,” Burt said. “He knows how to get his team ready, so for us it’s just being ready for them because I know for a fact that they will be ready.”

After a tough slate of games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits where he surrendered 11 goals in two starts, Rush goalie Lukas Parik came back last week and allowed just three in two starts. Backup netminder Dillon Kelley also recovered from a tough game in Greenville by stopping 37 of 39 shots in the regular season finale.

“It’s always a good thing when you have a bad game then try to reset and you have a good game, especially in those last two games before playoffs,” Parik said. “It helps a lot mentally, but it also helps the whole team.”

Stopping Allen’s offensive prowess will be key. The team has three players with 25 or more goals this season and five with at least 20, but Parik said it’s important to focus on all players, rather than just the top goal-scorers.

“All you can do is just get ready for the shot; face it and be ready for it,” he said. “You have to treat every shot like it’s from Ovechkin. You have to go 100% on every shot.”

Rapid City has had some time to finalize its lines and inform skaters of their responsibilities after shuffling players around following new acquisitions, like Avery Peterson’s trade to the team and Stephen Baylis’s return from AHL affiliate the Tucson Roadrunners.

Nelson said the key to winning is beating Allen at full strength.

“Every team that you face from here on out is going to be a great club, and they have good players and they cover all areas of the ice,” he said. “I think it’s just being simple and doing what we’re good at; getting pucks to the net, staying out of the penalty box and beating them 5-on-5.”

The Rush’s shorthanded unit has been stifling, however, as they finished the regular season atop the league with a more than 85% penalty kill efficiency. But their own power-play crew, at 20% during the season, has been held scoreless over their last 16 chances and are two for their last 28.

“I think we just simplify,” Nelson said. “Obviously it’s going to take them taking some penalties to give us a chance to get it going (Friday) night, we’ve just got to be ready and be simple, put pucks to the net and just do the small things, and hopefully it goes in. Get one and then go from there.”

Out of the Xs and Os, experience vs. inexperience and past performances on the ice, Burt said the series will ultimately come down to which team has more faith in its ability and its process.

“It’s the belief that’s in our dressing room. It’s the belief that we can do it,” he said. “We’re here for a reason, but we also have to give (Allen) credit, but not give them all the credit because we are a good hockey team as well, and I expect nothing but the best energized group on Friday night.”

Puck drop Friday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

