Bell Brawl and FXR/Dyna Mixer pack one-two punch at Sturgis Buffalo Chip

The Harley-Davidson FXR burst onto the scene in 1982 with the introduction of the FXRS and FXR Super Glide II. With a more triangulated frame than its predecessors, rear shocks that sat farther back on the swingarm, and a tri-mounting system for the powertrain which cut down engine vibrations, the FXR quickly gained a legion of fans. Over the years it has earned a reputation as the best handling Harley-Davidson of all time while its predecessor, the Dyna, has a fanbase just as devoted because it has many of the same attributes.

Many of those fans gathered at the Buffalo Chip CrossRoads for the fourth annual FXR/Dyna Mixer, with almost 80 FXR models and between 45 and 50 Dynas showcased beneath the circus-like big top outside The Chip’s Big Engine Bar. Many others filled the surrounding parking lots, while some even made it over to the tire-screeching arena of the Bell Brawl as stunt riders flogged their bikes with little remorse. Affable Mixer host Joe Mielke of South Dakota’s Snap Fabrications kept the affair light-hearted by tossing hats and shirts from the second row balcony and doling out prizes in the raffle. The tone he set carried over to the crowd who circled the pavilion admiring one another’s work as the FXR and Dyna scene rides a continuous wave of popularity. Contrary to other custom motorcycle shows, Mielke’s Mixer is billed as a no-nonsense event which brings riders together to have fun, to share in their love for performance-minded Harleys, to give them a place to show off their work and share a story or two. Both the FXR and Dyna are no longer in production, and each motorcycle has its own backstory.