Belle Fourche boys give head coach Clay Pottorff inspired win following father's cancer diagnosis

BELLE FOURCHE — When the Rapid City Christian boys basketball team took their largest lead of the night early in the fourth quarter, Belle Fourche had to remember their motto; stick together.

This motto not only applied to Tuesday’s Region 8A clash, but to the Belle Fourche community, which showed up in droves to the game sporting t-shirts that read “Pottorff Strong” in support of head coach Clay Pottorff, whose father was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“We wanted it so bad for him. He does a lot for us. We love him so much and we always play hard for him,” junior Anthony Budmayr said. “All season we’ve been talking about just sticking together. We’ve always got everybody's back and just stayed together the whole night.”

So when the Comets pulled ahead on an 8-0 run and looked to be running away with it, the Broncs responded, executing an emphatic 12-0 run that lit up Edwin Petranek Armory and led to a 64-54 victory.

“Everybody’s got stuff going on. My dad’s a great man, he’s done a lot for me, but these kids are great too. They’re more men than kids,” Pottorff said after the game, fighting back tears. “If I didn’t have Belle Fourche and I didn’t have basketball, it’d be a lot harder. I love this town.”

Budmayr led the inspired effort, drilling five 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 24 points for the Broncs (10-7), going 6-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final minute to help secure the win. Aiden Giffin collected 14 points, while Ryker Audiss tallied 10 points, all in the second half.

“Our boys just fight. They don’t back down from anything. They aren’t afraid of any contact and it’s helping us grind through,” Pottorff said. “I know there are a lot of kids across America who shoot a lot, but these kids love the gym. It’s just great to see kids get something they deserve and something they’ve worked so hard for.”

Jackson DiBona paced the Comets (11-5) with 12 points, while Benson Kieffer poured in 10 points and Mitch Heidecker pulled down 11 rebounds along with seven points.

“You’ve got to give Belle Fourche a ton of credit tonight,” Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “They came to play, and they played with a lot of heart. I thought they executed, they hit shots and a lot of free throws down the stretch.”

Belle Fourche felt the emotions of the night and let it fuel their start, as Budmayr knocked down a trio of 3s as the purple and white raced out to a 13-1 advantage in the first quarter.

Christian eventually found its offense after the slow start. DiBona dropped in a 3 for his first points of the evening and followed it with a 2-point jumper before Elijah Hoyt drilled one from the corner. Wilson Kieffer notched back-to-back buckets to open the second quarter and cap off a 12-3 run to cut the deficit to three at 18-15.

The Comets never found the lead in the first half, however, as the Broncs’ 3-point shooting kept them in front. Julius Frog grabbed an offensive rebound and put in a basket and Sam Fischer banked a 3 off the glass to make it a two-point game at 26-24, but Giffin answered with back-to-back buckets, sinking the first off an inbounds pass and drilling the second on a jumper, to give the Broncs a 30-26 halftime advantage.

“I think our last three games we haven’t come out well to start the game,” Courtney said. “I don’t know why that is but we need to figure it out.”

Following Budmayr’s fifth 3-pointer of the contest to begin the second half, Christian forced three big turnovers and answered with points, as a Heidecker basket with 4:11 to play in the third quarter gave it its first lead of the night, 34-33.

Audiss didn’t let it stick, however, responding with a 3-point play and two more points on consecutive possessions to turn the lead back over to Belle Fourche. The two squads traded points, with Benson Kieffer and Tatin Yackey exchanging 3s, until the Comets, trailing 45-44, strung together eight straight points at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth, aided by a putback shot at the buzzer and a 3-point play by Benson Kieffer, pulling ahead 50-45.

“We didn’t say much,” Budmayr said. “We just had to remember our motto — stick together — and we just out-bullied them tonight.”

And in sticking together, the Broncs surged. Audiss sank a corner 3 and Budmayr recorded a 3-point play as Belle Fourche moved back ahead 51-50 with 4:52 to play in the game.

It didn’t stop there, though, as Gabe Heck unleashed a 3 following an offensive rebound, then Audiss knocked down a free throw before Budmayr’s layup after an offensive board capped off the Broncs’ 12-0 run, which gave them an eight-point lead.

All that was left after that was the free-throw game, which Belle Fourche nailed, converting 7 of 8 down the stretch to avenge a five-point loss to Christian in the first round of the Region 7A/8A tournament a year ago and give Pottorff an emotional win.

“(Christian) was going to come out, they were going to ramp up the pressure and they’re going to be ready to go. We had to be strong, and we’ve got some strong boys in there,” said Pottorff, who addressed the crowd after the game. “There were times when we weren’t so calm, but we’re playing more calm basketball than we have in the past, so we have to keep it rolling.”

Belle Fourche is back in action Tuesday against Douglas (2-11) in Box Elder, while Rapid City Christian heads to Spearfish (5-8) Tuesday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

