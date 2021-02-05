Belle Fourche boys rally to edge Douglas

Despite falling behind by as many as 22 points, the Belle Fourche boys' basketball team battled back in the second half and scored a 61-60 victory over Douglas Friday night in Belle Fourche.
Douglas jumped out to a 17-13 lead at the half, before extending their advantage with a 24-9 second quarter.
Down 19 to start the third, the Broncs began their comeback and cut the deficit to 12 (52-40) to open the final quarter.
Trailing by two points with nine seconds remaining, Aiden Giffin made the game-tying layup and was fouled on the shot.
From there, Giffin made the go-ahead free throw and the Patriots missed a pair of last-second chances as the Broncs held on for the tough victory.
Broncs coach Clay Potter was impressed with his team resiliency.
"I am extremely proud of the boys and how they played tonight,” he said. “We talked at the half, and I told them it could go one of two ways. We could either back down and lose, or battle back and get back into it. The boys played with some Bronc pride, stepped up and never gave up. I'm just really proud of the way they played tonight.”
Giffin finished the game with 21 points, while Anthony Budmayr chipped in with 16.
Kolin Ray paced Douglas, 5-8, with 18 points and Kyle Shields added 15.
Up next, Belle Fourche will travel to Rapid City Christian on Tuesday, while the Patriots play at Hot Springs.
BROOKINGS 52, RAPID CITY STEVENS 45: The Bobcats held off Rapid City Stevens en route to a win over the Raiders Friday night in Brookings.
Stevens led 11-10 at the end of the first, but the Bobcats rallied and outscored the Raiders 11-3 in the second.
Nick Schefers paced Brookings with 18 points, while Brock Longville added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Jaden Haefs led Stevens with 14 points, Jordan Eberlein added 11 and Jaden Lemer finished with 10.
Rapid City Stevens (6-7) will be back in action Saturday when it plays at Watertown at 2 p.m.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 57, CHADRON, NEB 43: The Comets controlled the game from the outset as they cruised to a victory over Chadron on Friday.
Sam Schlabach led Christian with 16 points, Presley Myers added 12 points and Mitch Heidecker finished with 14 rebounds.
Justice Alcorn paced Chadron with 17 points.
Rapid City Christian (11-2) will host Belle Fourche on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 64, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 62: Watertown outscored Rapid City Central 32-28 in the second half to earn a narrow victory.
Watertown was led by Drew Norberg, who had 24 points.
Micah Swallow paced the Cobblers with 25 points, while Kohl Meisman finished with 17.
Rapid City Central (9-5) play at Brookings Saturday at 1 p.m..
NEW UNDERWOOD 57, EDGEMONT 50: Grant Madsen led the way for New Underwood with 26 points as the Tigers scored a victory over Edgemont on Friday.
Cash Albers chipped in with 13 points for New Underwood.
Caleb Simons had a good game for the Moguls, finishing with 24 points.
The Tigers (6-9) will play at Kadoka on Tuesday, while Edgemont (4-9) hosts Lakoa Tech.
MITCHELL 61, STURGIS 34: The Kernels bounced back from a loss and dropped the Scoopers Friday night in Sturgis.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Scoopers (1-14) will host Huron today at 1:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
HURON 42, SPEARFISH 37: Huron outscored the Spartans 12-5 in the fourth quarter to pick up the win.
Isabella Shreeve led the Tigers with 15 points, Heaven Gainey added 13 points and Brooke Schiltz finished with 10 rebounds.
Stella Marcus paced Spearfish with eight points and 10 boards.
The Spartans (5-8) will play at Mitchell Saturday at 12:30.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 58, BROOKINGS 31: Kenadi Rising scored 19 points to lead the Raiders to a win over Brookings.
Jayda McNabb chipped in for Stevens with 13 points, while Grace Ellis finished with 10.
Rapid City Stevens (9-4) is at Watertown Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 41, WATERTOWN 32: Rapid City Central led 18-13 at the half and didn’t look back as it defeated Watertown on Friday.
Jordan Heckert paced the Cobblers with 24 points, while Julie Valandra finished with six.
Rapid City Central (8-7) will play at Brookings Saturday at 1.
High School Gymnastics
Central, Stevens compete at state qualifier
Sioux Falls Lincoln edged out the rest of the field at the State Qualifying meet in Sioux Falls on Friday.
The Patriots led with a score of 138.100, while Roosevelt was a close second with 136.500 and O’Gorman rounded out the top three with 136.350.
Rapid City Central finished fifth with a team score of 98.600, while Rapid City Stevens was sixth with 89.900.
Individually, Central’s Ciara Sieveke took the top spot in the bars competition with a 9.400 and earned third in the all around (35.300).