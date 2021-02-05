Belle Fourche boys rally to edge Douglas

Despite falling behind by as many as 22 points, the Belle Fourche boys' basketball team battled back in the second half and scored a 61-60 victory over Douglas Friday night in Belle Fourche.

Douglas jumped out to a 17-13 lead at the half, before extending their advantage with a 24-9 second quarter.

Down 19 to start the third, the Broncs began their comeback and cut the deficit to 12 (52-40) to open the final quarter.

Trailing by two points with nine seconds remaining, Aiden Giffin made the game-tying layup and was fouled on the shot.

From there, Giffin made the go-ahead free throw and the Patriots missed a pair of last-second chances as the Broncs held on for the tough victory.

Broncs coach Clay Potter was impressed with his team resiliency.

"I am extremely proud of the boys and how they played tonight,” he said. “We talked at the half, and I told them it could go one of two ways. We could either back down and lose, or battle back and get back into it. The boys played with some Bronc pride, stepped up and never gave up. I'm just really proud of the way they played tonight.”

Giffin finished the game with 21 points, while Anthony Budmayr chipped in with 16.