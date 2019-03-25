It seemed like an unusual time to open a lemonade stand.
But the bright poster board that Maddy Howard and her cousins Naomi and Nora Bricker waved outside of Belle Fourche High School on Friday didn't advertise that the classic summer beverage was for sale.
Instead, it announced that pairs of Kanye West's signature brand of sneakers were.
The Howards were one of several families selected to host pop-up shops on Friday when a previously unreleased model of Adidas Yeezy sneakers were made available. The sneakers sold for $300 a pair at lemonade stand-style shops in Minnesota, Illinois and other Midwestern states with all proceeds benefiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
West and Adidas debuted the collaborative shoe line in 2015.
"In the continued spirit of bringing people and families together, the brand has selected unexpected locations for the stands to connect with communities throughout the country," Kim Kardashian West wrote Friday to her Twitter and Instagram followers.
Shannon Howard, Maddy's mother, said she was put in contact with the firm managing the promotion through a mutual acquaintance and sought the opportunity so that her daughter would have the chance to be a part of a national ad campaign.
“It was really a very random situation, so random that I was convinced it was pretty much a scam at the beginning,” she said.
After they were assured of the promotion's legitimacy, the Howards learned of West's involvement, which Shannon Howard said made her daughter ecstatic.
Shannon Howard, a counselor at Behavior Management Systems in Spearfish, said she was intrigued by the brand's goal of promoting mental health awareness.
"The fact that the charity, that all the proceeds were going to was NAMI was really impressive,” she said.
The family was provided 20 pairs of sneakers and sold five for $300 apiece on Friday. Security was provided for the safety of Maddy Howard and her cousins.
West has addressed the topic of mental health in public appearances and appeared to confess that he had bipolar disorder on his most recent studio album.