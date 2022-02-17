Belle Fourche girls knock off New Underwood behind solid defense

NEW UNDERWOOD — The Belle Fourche girls basketball team stepped up defensively and allowed four field goals in the second half as they defeated New Underwood 40-29 Thursday on the road.

The Broncs started strong and charged out to a 13-2 lead with 3:18 to play in the first quarter. New Underwood cut the score to 15-7 at the end of the first period but never brought it within a closer margin.

Bell Fourche head coach Bill Burr wants his team to get into a better flow shooting the ball when the regional tournament commences next week. Burr, however, appreciated the effort of his team on defense.

"That's a good team and they threw different looks at us," Burr said. "We didn't shoot the ball very well, especially in the second half, we just forced some stuff up. But we played great defense, I thought, and really put some pressure on them."

The Class B Lady Tigers faced an uphill battle as they played up against Class A's Belle Fourche, but fought hard to keep the game within reach, despite missing starting guard Portia Wiebers due to concussion protocol.

"We knew we had to hold them to about 40 points, which we did," New Underwood head coach Dallas Richter said. "Obviously we need a little more offense with a starter out. Belle Fourche has a tough and physical team, always will, and I thought we ran out of gas a little bit in the third quarter."

Dylan Stedille led the way for the Broncs with 11 points, including a 3-pointer that proved the only field goal for her team in the fourth quarter.

Belle Fourche improved to 12-9 on the season and wraps up the regular season on Friday when it hosts Faith. Burr likes the direction his team is heading with regionals looming, but wants to see another step forward this weekend.

"We play Faith and I'm sure they are going to zone us. We have to handle that zone a little better," Burr said. "We weren't very patient tonight and forced some stuff, so we need to work a little harder on finding the right time to shoot the ball in the right position."

Thursday marked Wiebers' final regular season game for the Lady Tigers at New Underwood's gym, so the two teams agreed to do something special for her.

The injured Wiebers dressed and took the floor for the opening tipoff, and the Broncs allowed the Lady Tigers to secure the ball. Then, the officials called timeout to award the senior one last curtain call on her home court.

"She still may be back next week but there is no guarantee we will host a home game," Richter said. "So, I wanted to give her a little sendoff and make sure she got to take the court in potentially her last home game."

New Underwood returns to action next week in the Region 7B tournament.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

