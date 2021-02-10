Belle Fourche girls pull past Lady Comets

Also hitting in double figures for the Broncs was Garza, who scored 10 points. Jensen and Ward added seven points each.

"We don't rely on one player, it's the whole team," Burr said. "I thought we had some great support off the bench tonight. We had some girls come in and contribute for us. I can't say say enough about Mataya Ward, she came in and had a big fourth quarter for us. It was a group win for us."

The Broncs got some big offensive rebounds, especially in the fourth quarter, and turned them into points.

"The girls rebound well. They box out well," Burr said. "This is a good ballclub (Rapid City Christian). They run the floor well and they shoot the ball well out front. We knew we had to box and rebound. We did a good job of it tonight."

Olivia Kieffer led all scorers with 20 points for the Lady Comets. Pierce had 12 points and Burkhalter added 11. The lady Comets hit 11 3-pointers to just six 2-pointers and all of their points came from their starting lineup.