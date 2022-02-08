Belle Fourche girls stand strong to knock off RC Christian

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche girls basketball team held Rapid City Christian without a field goal in the third quarter to overcome a slow start, en route to a 42-37 win on Tuesday night at Edwin Petranek Armory.

The Lady Comets started hot and led 16-3 with 3:42 to play in the first period and held a 23-18 advantage entering halftime.

But the Broncs bucked up in the third quarter and outscored their opponents 12-0 in the frame to take control of the game.

“You saw that in the first quarter, they came out and knocked them down,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said. “I give my girls credit; we were down 16-3 and the ball wasn’t going in the hoop for us, but we picked it up on the defensive end and the third quarter was huge for us.”

In the second half, the Broncs ran an extended zone, which forced the Lady Comets to settle for difficult 3-pointers and kept guard Olivia Kieffer from creating plays and driving into the lane.

“They did a really nice job of pressuring the ball to make us take difficult shots,” Christian head coach Joe Kieffer said. “We did have open looks and didn’t hit them at certain times, but we didn’t score in the third quarter and that’s the difference in the game.”

Belle Fourche struggled to score in the first half and shot 20% from the field in the first half on 7 of 35 shooting. And Christian looked impressive with four 3s in the first quarter and another with 10 seconds to play in the second quarter to take a 23-18 lead.

But, the third quarter proved a different story.

“We were all shooting kind of down in the first half,” Broncs guard Lily McCarty said. “But when we all started playing good defense and stayed as a team, we all stayed together and made some big baskets.”

McCarty said the defense was spot on and credited her teammates for the spark she gave Belle Fourche on the other end. The junior led her team in scoring with 17 points including 8 in the fourth quarter.

Christian brought the game within a basket twice in the fourth quarter after a Hayden Thornton 3 with 5:37 left that made it 34-32 and after an Olivia Kieffer layup to make it 37-35 with 3:26 remaining.

But the Broncs held strong and added insurance on a Dylan Stedillie 3 from the right wing with 1:46 left and a McCarty basket in transition that extended their lead to 42-35 with a minute left to put the game out of reach.

Belle Fourche (12-6) entered the game one spot behind Christian (11-6) in the regional standings. But after Tuesday night the teams flip-flopped as the Broncs moved up to second in Region 8A, while the Comets fell to third.

“We still have a couple of big games left. We have to go to Sioux Falls Christian on Friday,” Burr said. “But this was a big one for us and we knew that coming in.”

Christian faces a tough test on Friday as well when it travels to Lakota Tech for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

“We don’t have time to dwell on this too much because we have a very difficult game on Friday against Lakota Tech, one of the best teams in the state,” Kieffer said. “We have to get this one out of our system.”

Contact Alex Dodd at Adodd@rapidcityjournal.com

