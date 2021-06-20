 Skip to main content
Belle Fourche man identified as fatal crash victim
A Belle Fourche man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Belle Fourche.

Preliminary information indicates that a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was northbound on U.S. Highway 85 in the inside driving lane when it crossed the turn lane and into the southbound lanes. The Cavalier sideswiped a southbound 2017 Ford F150 that was traveling in the inside driving lane. The Cavalier then crossed into the outside southbound lane and collided with a 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer.

Justin Martin, the 43-year-old driver of the Cavalier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two male drivers were not injured. Only the driver of the pickup was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

