Belle Fourche man identified as victim of fatal crash
Belle Fourche man identified as victim of fatal crash

A Belle Fourche, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Philip.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a Ford F150 pickup was northbound on 212th Avenue, which is a gravel road, when the driver attempted to turn towards the east ditch. The vehicle collided with a southbound 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

Sheldon Mead, the 50-year-old driver of the Ford pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 59 and 12, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the Philip hospital. Both passengers were Box Elder.

Both male occupants of the Dodge pickup were not injured.

None of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

