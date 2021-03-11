Belle Fourche outmuscled by Hamlin in first-round loss

WATERTOWN — The Belle Fourche girls' basketball team did all it could to compete with Hamlin, even cutting a 16-point deficit in half on a momentum-swinging run.
But the No. 3 Chargers’ size and strength were just too much as they muscled their way to a 53-36 win over the No. 6 Broncs in the first round of the Class A State Tournament on Thursday to set up a semifinal clash with No. 2 Winner.
“They’re big underneath, we knew that. They have a lot of size and they shoot the ball well from the bottom. They feed the post well,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said. “We were hoping we could keep the pressure on them with the full-court press and tire them out a little bit, but that’s a good ball club.”
Chloe Crago led Belle Fourche (18-5) with eight points on 3 of 6 shooting, while Grace Clooten added four points and Kaylin Garza and Tia Williamson chipped in four apiece. The Broncs shot 28% from the floor.
Kami Wadsworth converted 10 of 21 shots to finish with a game-high 28 points, while Kylee Wadsworth picked up nine points. The Broncs earned a 50% shooting efficiency and outrebounded their opponents 36-17.
“I’m very proud,” Burr said. “There were a few times we turned the ball over when we shouldn’t have and there are a couple key points you go back to and look at, maybe if you knock that shot down it changes the momentum a little bit more.”
Belle Fourche went nearly five minutes without a bucket as Hamlin took an early 6-0 lead. Clooten got her squad on the board with 3:03 to play in the first quarter, and Crago hit a jump shot before Ashtyn Abraham, Kami Wadsworth and Ally Abraham tallied baskets for the Chargers to make it 13-4 after one.
After Bella Jensen’s 3, her only points of the night for the Broncs, Kami Wadsworth hit four straight shots to give her team their largest lead of the game at 23-7.
Belle Fourche then started to make a run, knocking down eight straight points to cut their deficit to 23-15 with 1:43 to play in the first half. Dylan Stedllie began the stretch with a deep 2 from the top of the key, Garza followed with a hook shot and Crago scored a putback before Charlie Henwood fought through a foul to sink a fastbreak layup off a steal.
Hamlin stretched its lead back out to 12, 27-15, by halftime.
The two squads traded buckets in the third quarter, with Garza drilling a corner 3 and Williamson converted on a jumper to keep the Broncs’ deficit at 12, but the West River team failed to make more of a dent when the fourth quarter unfolded as Kami Wadsworth hit her first 3 of the contest and then completed a 3-point play as the Chargers extend their lead to 20 at 49-29 with 2:39 remaining in regulation.
Belle Fourche subs played out the final 2:14.
“This group works so well together. They communicate well. Everything they do is as a group and it’s just so much fun to be with them,” Burr said. “We really weren’t expected to be here this year, and to get here like this and with this group has just been a lot of fun.”