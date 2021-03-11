Belle Fourche outmuscled by Hamlin in first-round loss

WATERTOWN — The Belle Fourche girls' basketball team did all it could to compete with Hamlin, even cutting a 16-point deficit in half on a momentum-swinging run.

But the No. 3 Chargers’ size and strength were just too much as they muscled their way to a 53-36 win over the No. 6 Broncs in the first round of the Class A State Tournament on Thursday to set up a semifinal clash with No. 2 Winner.

“They’re big underneath, we knew that. They have a lot of size and they shoot the ball well from the bottom. They feed the post well,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said. “We were hoping we could keep the pressure on them with the full-court press and tire them out a little bit, but that’s a good ball club.”

Chloe Crago led Belle Fourche (18-5) with eight points on 3 of 6 shooting, while Grace Clooten added four points and Kaylin Garza and Tia Williamson chipped in four apiece. The Broncs shot 28% from the floor.

Kami Wadsworth converted 10 of 21 shots to finish with a game-high 28 points, while Kylee Wadsworth picked up nine points. The Broncs earned a 50% shooting efficiency and outrebounded their opponents 36-17.