Belle Fourche Post 32 baseball to open season Sunday
LOCAL BASEBALL

Belle Fourche Post 32 baseball to open season Sunday

Belle Fourche Post 32 will begin its season on the road taking on the Miles City Outlaws on Sunday with the JV game starting at 1 p.m. and varsity game set to begin at 3 p.m.

The Broncs will travel down to Spearfish Monday April 26 with the JV game beginning at 5 p.m. and the varsity contest to follow.

On Saturday May 1, Post 32 will open its home schedule against Rapid City’s Post 22 Bullets. The varsity team will play first at 1 p.m. and the JV game will begin after. The home opener for Post 32 will be in conjunction with the Belle Fourche Youth Baseball Opening Ceremonies showcasing all of the youth athletes who will be playing baseball this summer.

