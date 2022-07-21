Belle Fourche Post 32 knocked out of 7B Tournament in walk-off loss to Gregory County

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32’s season came to a heartbreaking end in the elimination bracket of the South Dakota Legion Baseball Region 7B Tournament on Thursday night at the Roundup Baseball Complex.

The Broncs led Gregory County 13-8 through five and a half innings before Gregory scored six runs on two hits in the final two innings to claim a 14-13 victory and a spot against Winner/Colome in the championship game.

Post 32 finished the game with five errors, including two in the final two innings.

“That’s just baseball,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said. “They were putting the bat on the ball and we had some opportunities there and our errors crept up at the wrong time. Gregory is a great team and they’ll be at the state tournament this year, and great teams capitalize when you make mistakes.”

Sawyer Tuten delivered the knockout blow for Gregory with runners on second and third two outs in a tie game. The second baseman squared up on a 1-0 pitch and delivered a walk-off single to right that scored Gunner Stephens and earned the win for Gregory.

Harvey Waldling suffered this loss, he pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed two runs (both earned) on one hit with two walks.

Kade Brawn earned the win in 1 1/3 shutout innings, he allowed just one hit with two walks and one strikeout.

Tuten led the way at the plate for Gregory. He finished 2 for 2 with two runs, three walks and one RBI. Catcher Rylan Peck finished 3 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs.

Sam Wahlfeldt proved a bright spot for Belle Fourche. The pitcher/first baseman went 4 for 5 with one run and five RBIs to put his team in position to win.

Earlier in the day Post 32 dropped a 12-11 decision to Winner/Colome Post 169 in the championship semifinals. Doran said the Broncs’ close losses Thursday show they can compete with anybody in the state.

“We were a run away in the first game today and a run away in the second,” he said. “Gregory and Winner are the two teams from West River that have a lot of history. They are the standard for this region and we have shown we can be right there with them.”

Doran said the hardest part of being eliminated from the tournament is not knowing which high school seniors will return for next season.

Wahlfeldt, Gabe Heck, Dalton Davis, Ryker Audiss and Alex Ferguson all graduated this past spring but are eligible to return to Post 32 as college freshmen next summer.

“When I took over in 2020 all of these seniors were playing varsity as 14 and 15-year-olds, now we finally have a veteran group,” Doran said. “The nice thing is they are all league age 17, even the five guys going off to college. It’s a long way but these guys built this and are always welcome back in our program.”

Winner/Colome and Gregory square off at noon Saturday at the Roundup Baseball Complex.

Winner/Colome needs one win to advance to next week’s Class B State Tournament and Gregory needs one to capture a region title, but automatically qualifies for State as the tournament host team.