LEGION BASEBALL

Belle Fourche Post 32 mercy-rules Spearfish Post 164

Belle Fourche Post 32 defeated Spearfish Post 164 12-2 in six innings Tuesday evening in Game 1 of a best-of-three series at the Belle Fourche Baseball Complex.

Dalton Davis pitched six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and just two walks in the win.

Connor Comer suffered the loss, allowing eight runs (four earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk in two innings.

Sean Wahlfelt went 3 for 3 for the Broncs with one run and one RBI, while Aiden Voyles went 2 for 4 with three runs and Ryker Audiss went 2 for 4 with two runs and one RBI.

Ty Sieber had the only multi-hit game for Spearfish, finishing 2 for 4 with one RBI and a walk.

