Belle Fourche’s Aiden Voyles, Spearfish claim Douglas Pre-Conference title

BOX ELDER — A dreary and wet morning gave way to decent conditions for golfers at the Douglas Pre-Conference Tournament as 12 area teams competed for titles Thursday at Prairie Ridge Golf Course.

At the end of the day, Belle Fourche’s Aiden Voyles captured the individual championship with a one-stroke win at 76, while Spearfish claimed the team championship by two strokes at 325.

Voyles said the individual win gives him a boost in confidence after a rocky start to the season.

“I’ve had a couple tough tournaments, so it felt nice after a rough start to get back on track and play some better golf,” the junior said. “It felt good and was a good round. There were a couple of missed opportunities, but it was pretty nice.”

Voyles shot a 38 on the front-nine and a 37 on the back-nine to hold off Belle Fourche’s Brayden Carbajal, Sturgis’ Jackson Habrock and Lead-Deadwood’s Ethan Keehn, who all finished at 76.

The Broncs finished third in the team standings at 327, four strokes off the lead. Voyles said the team performance and his personal performance bode well for the rest of the season.

“We’ve had three tournaments now and they were alright, but this is definitely something the entire team can build off of,” he said. “A 75 is something I can be happy with and continue off of for the rest of the season.”

Spearfish claimed the team championship in the event at 323, two strokes better than second-place Sturgis, which shot a new low on the season by almost 40 strokes.

Spartans head coach Eric Ligtenberg said he hopes the team victory provides a confidence-booster for his team, particularly for his younger linksmen.

“A win is good,” Ligtenberg said. “It gives us a little bit of confidence and when you win hopefully you can take something away from that. It was kind of a tough day for some of my golfers but some of them had their best round of the year.”

Three Spartans ended up in the top 10 of the individual standings, as Charlie Rasmussen finished fifth with a 77, Parker Reede finished sixth with an 80 and Caden Johnson finished 10th with an 83.

Spearfish’s Josh Sundsted and Bennett Kortan also shot 83s but finished outside the top 10 due to the tiebreaker, and Jack Hight shot an 85.

“The team score was good,” Ligtenberg said. “It was definitely a full team effort today. Sometimes you have one kid shoot really low and everybody else shoots average. I think it’ll feel really good in the vehicle when some of those kids that don’t normally get recognition, get some recognition today.”

Ligtenberg said he’s relying on the experience of his team this season and thinks the Spartans stack up well in the Black Hills Conference race.

“I think it’s really neck and neck between us and Belle Fouche and then Sturgis came out of the woodwork today,” Ligtenberg said. “It makes everything interesting and St. Thomas More has some really good golfers too."

Individual Standings

1. Aiden Voyles, Belle Fourche - 75

2. Brayden Carbajal, Belle Fourche - 76

3. Jackson Habrock, Sturgis - 76

4. Ethan Keehn, Lead-Deadwood - 76

5. Charlie Rasmussen, Spearfish - 77

6. Parker Reede, Spearfish - 80

7. Landon Little, Lakota Tech - 80

8. Bennett Gordan, Sturgis -82

9. Jace Owens, Sturgis - 83

10. Cadon Johnson, Spearfish - 83

Team Standings

1. Spearfish - 323

2. Sturgis - 325

3. Belle Fourche - 327

4. Rapid City Stevens - 368

5. Rapid City Christian - 374

6. Lead-Deadwood - 382

7. Custer - 384

8. Hot Springs - 416

9. Red Cloud - 549