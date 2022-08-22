Ben Gibson, Central win home tournament at Elks

Sophomore Ben Gibson shot a 5-over 77 to top the field and lead the Rapid City Central boys golf team to victory Monday at Rapid City Elks Golf Course.

Gibson took home first-place honors and finishing with the lowest score among the 39-player field. Ryan Van't Hul of Rapid City Stevens earned runner-up honors with an 83, Jackson Habrook of Sturgis finished third with an 84, Blane Bolton of Rapid City Christian placed fourth with an 85 and Dexter Steen rounded out medal honors by shooting an 86, good for fifth place.

The Cobblers earned a team score of 342, beating out the Scoopers by 13 strokes. The Raiders finished third with 360, followed St. Thomas More in fourth with a 381, Rapid City Christian in fifth with a 374 and Spearfish in sixth with a 383.

In addition to Gibson and Steen's performances, Central picked up the win thanks to Ian Jensen, who shot an 89, and Layne Jenson, who shot a 90.

St. Thomas More was led by both Garrett Kerkenbush and Kaden Peterson, who both shoot 89s. Dean Lafayette led Spearfish by also shooting an 89.