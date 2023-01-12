Bench warrant issued for man who fled from police

A Box Elder man who was arrested after leading police and the highway patrol on a 30-mile chase in a white and mustard yellow 1979 Jamboree a year ago appears to have eluded justice again.

Daniel Blake, 50, of Box Elder did not show up to his sentencing on Thursday afternoon before Judge Jane Wipf Pfiefle. Blake was let out on a personal recognizance bond on Dec. 16, according to court records.

"I don't think I let him out," Wipf Pfiefle said, referring to the bond. "I was surprised when I saw that he was out."

Ryan Sutton, who attended the sentencing in the place of Blake's defense attorney Elizabeth Regalado, told the Journal it's possible Blake was let out by the jail's population review team. The order releasing him bore Wipf Pfiefle's name, but she had not physically signed it.

Blake was charged with three felonies and nine misdemeanors: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated eluding and aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving without insurance, intentional damage to property, false imprisonment and five counts for not stopping at an intersection.

He had a change of plea hearing on Dec. 15, but court records do not show what exactly he pleaded guilty to. The day before he was let out on bond and an order was signed for him to participate in the 24/7 Program, which provides drug and alcohol testing. He was accepted to mental health court later in December 2022. Sutton noted at the sentencing hearing that Blake had a 24/7 violation.

Wipf Pfiefle issued a bench warrant for Blake.

Journal archives show that on Jan. 17, 2022 at about 10 p.m., the Box Elder Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Box Elder Road West.

Sgt. Nick Fahlberg said when officers arrived two people were seen getting into a camper in the Box Elder parking lot. The driver then fled, swerving at an officer who jumped out of the way.

Officers followed the camper onto state Highway 1416 to near A Street and Elm Street in Wasta, said Tony Mangan, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety. Mangan said state Highway Patrol and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office assisted in the pursuit.

Fahlberg said Highway 1416 turns into a gravel road and then runs through private property. The Jamboree drove through two fences and got stuck on the railroad tracks.