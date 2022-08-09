Bennett County facing tough competition in transition to 9-man

With the 2022 high school football season quickly approaching, Bennett County head coach Delmar Toczek is looking forward to the possibility of a successful season, even with a tougher schedule on the horizon.

“We are a young team, but we are trying to build off of last year’s successes, while minimizing weaknesses,” Toczek said. “We were such a small team last year that all of the freshman, sophomores and juniors played. So even though they are a young team, they have plenty of experience.”

Bennett County went 2-6 last season as an 11-man program, playing in Class 11B. Now it's transitioning to a 9-man program.

Although the Warriors will go into this season with a fairly small team, Toczek believes they have the pieces to compete, especially with players like Haden Chase Alone returning from injury.

Chase Alone missed his entire junior season after undergoing ACL surgery, but returns this fall as the team’s starting quarterback.

“He was at every game and every practice and will be someone that we will rely on heavily,” Toczek said of Chase Alone.

He also expects the sophomore class to step up after playing the entirety of last season.

Unfortunately, even with the return of some players and a more experienced team, Bennett County will be looking at a tough schedule, including games against Wall, Gregory and Kimball/White Lake.

“In my opinion, we have one of the toughest, if not the toughest, schedules in 9-man right now.” Toczek said. “I keep telling the players, we aren’t going to win every game. That is just unrealistic, but because you guys have played the toughest teams in the state, you will be able to play with anyone once the playoffs hit.”

The Warriors kick off the season Aug. 18 at Wall, looking to kickstart the 2022 campaign with a huge victory.

Despite the daunting challenge so early in the season, Toczek wants the team to focus on every small detail and make improvements along the way. He believes focusing on those small details will lead to success, especially against the more experienced teams.

Even with one of the toughest schedules, he has confidence in his team and feels they have the ability to compete.

“Tough schedule and we are a young team, but we have a punchers chance and big play ability,” he said. “We can punch a ticket to the playoffs and see what happens from there.”

Bennett County 2022 Season Schedule

Thu, Aug. 18 - at Wall

Fri, Aug. 26 - vs. White River

Fri, Sept. 2 - at Philip

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. Gregory

Fri, Sept. 16 - at New Underwood

Fri, Sept. 30 - vs. Lyman

Fri, Oct. 7 - at Jones County

Fri, Oct. 14 vs. Kimball/White Lake