Bernard places 1st, BHSU finishes runner-up at Southern Hills Triathlon

Black Hills State women's triathlon had nine finishers at Saturday's Southern Hills Triathlon, led by Mathilde Bernard, who placed first among collegiate runners, and second overall.

"Being only two weeks into our season, this race was a good indicator of where our athletes' abilities lie and where we will be focusing for further development," said head coach Connie Feist. "We are looking forward to a solid block of training now prior to our next contest on October 16."

Three NCAA Division II teams were represented at the event, including Colorado Mesa, MSU Billings and BHSU. CMU finished first with 14 points, followed by BHSU with 41 points and MSU Billings in third.

Mathilde won the race as top overall female with a time of 1:04:49, and finished second overall among 96 competitors which included both males and females.

Southern Hills Trathlon - BHSU finishers 1. Mathilde Bernard (1:04:49) 9. Myna Buckley (1:09:29) 11. Abigail Croasdell (1:10:36) 12. Sydney Gasper (1:10:36) 13. Natalie Moose (1:11:13) 15. Madelynn Potter (1:13:03) 17. Cassidy Teeslink (1:13:23) 18. Hannah Hirschi (1:14:06) 22. Kennedy Teeslink (1:20:07)

