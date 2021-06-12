Berríos pitching, Polanco power carry Twins past Astros

MINNEAPOLIS — Pitching has frequently been failing the Minnesota Twins this season.

Not if José Berríos can help it.

Berríos threw seven commanding innings against the highest-scoring team in the majors, Jorge Polanco had three RBIs and the Twins beat the Houston Astros 5-2 on Saturday night.

Polanco homered for the fifth time in 11 games, and Miguel Sanó and Ben Rortvedt each drove in runs with doubles to back Berríos (7-2) in his ninth consecutive start without a loss.

"He was pounding the zone and literally not shying away from the hitters at all," said Rortvedt, who was behind the plate as Berríos completed at least seven innings for the third time in six turns.

The exuberant and indefatigable right-hander had his fastball hopping, with eight strikeouts against the hardest team to whiff in baseball. The Astros, who lead MLB in batting average, runs and several other offensive measures, managed only five hits and one walk against Berríos, whose 52 wins since the start of the 2017 season are tied for the sixth most in the majors.